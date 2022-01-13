Agro Textiles Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $13.04 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 4.7% | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global agro textiles market size is expected to reach USD 13.04 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 4.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Commercialization of bio-based agricultural films coupled with rising global farming standards and technological advancements are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for organic products due to changing consumer lifestyles and the increased significance of agro textile in various applications is projected to drive the market.
Moreover, the high demand for food supply due to the growing population exerts pressure on crop production resulting in the rising need for high-quality products. Thus, technological advancements and significant R&D investments for the development of novel products and applications offer ample growth opportunities to the market.
However, fluctuations in the raw material prices, higher production costs, and a high degree of complexity in the manufacturing processes are expected to hinder the market growth. The industry is highly fragmented and competitive with several multinational companies controlling a significant market share. The overall market had witnessed a large backdrop due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated effects are projected to restrain the market growth to some extent.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/agro-textiles-market
Agro Textiles Market Report Highlights
- The fishing nets product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of rising demand for these nets as a result of significant use of fish and associated products in the food, skincare, and other industries
- Aquaculture was the dominant application segment in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.89 billion by 2028 owing to the rise in aquafarming activities
- Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR, in terms of revenue, from 2021 to 2028
- This growth can be credited to the surge in demand for high-quality agriculture products and increasing awareness & adoption of advanced materials and tools in the agriculture sector
- The market in China is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of advancements in the sector, which boost product demand
- The prominent manufacturers emphasize the advancement and innovation through extensive R&D. Key players have achieved integration among the value chain to strengthen their market positions
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/agro-textiles-market/request/rs1
Agro Textiles Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global agro textiles market on the basis of product, application, and region:
Agro Textiles Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Shade-nets
- Mulch-mats
- Anti-hail Nets and Bird Protection Nets
- Fishing Nets
- Others
Agro Textiles Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- Agriculture
- Horticulture & Floriculture
- Aquaculture
- Others
Agro Textiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- Central & South America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key Players of Agro Textiles Market
- Beaulieu Technical Textiles
- Belton Industries, Inc.
- Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Capatex Ltd.
- Neo Corp International Ltd.
- Diatex
- Hy-Tex (U.K.) Ltd.
- Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwovens Co. Ltd.
- SRF Ltd.
- Tama Plastic Industry
- Hebei Aining Import and Export Co. Ltd.
- B&V Agro Irrigation Co.
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/4898/ibb
Browse More Related Report:
Nylon Monofilament Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Nylon 6, Nylon 66), By Application (Fishing Net, Medical, Automotive, Consumer Goods), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2015 – 2020
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/agro-textiles-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Agro Textiles Market Size Is Estimated To Reach $13.04 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 4.7% | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.