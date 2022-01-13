New, Pet Friendly, Back To Basics Recovery Program Addresses Addiction, Homelessness, and the Overdose Epidemic in Madera, CA.

The U.S. Government has prioritized funding toward addressing addiction and the overdose epidemic that is plaguing the nation. One woman with a big heart, warm beds, furry friends, and powerful partners, is stepping up to support those in need of opioid-addiction recovery services in Central California.

Madera, CA – As overdose rates rise during the pandemic, American lives and families are literally being destroyed by disease and substance-use disorders.

“There were almost 92,000 overdose deaths predicted for the 12-month period ending in October 2020” – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provisional data.

Providing medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid addiction has proven effective toward achieving sobriety. However, many of those afflicted with addiction have lost their support systems and safe shelter that comes with it.

The NEW Back to Basics – Medication Assistance Therapy Program, located in Madera, California, is a pet-friendly, residential peer recovery program for individuals with an opioid use disorder (OUD), or a stimulant use disorder. This unique program offers a multitude of services during the recovery phase that empower individuals to re-enter society as a self-sustaining, income earning adult.

“Peer recovery programs are an integral part of addiction treatment, recovery.” – Eric McIntire, peer recovery specialist and recovered addict.

The Back to Basics program is founded by Halley Crumb, CEO of Retraining the Village 501(c)(3). Halley is a self-sacrificing, passionate philanthropist, who has been housing and retraining homeless, and previously incarcerated men toward re-entry in the San Francisco Bay Area, for over 6 years.

Passion, faith, and empathy drive Halley Crumb, a former VA worker, to find new ways to shelter the homeless, and help those with mental health issues and chemical addictions obtain the recovery services they need to start their new beginning.

Join forces with Halley Crumb to save lives from overdose by donating, sponsoring, and/or recommending someone to receive the recovery support they need, in a caring, (AOD-free), home environment. Each resident is provided an individually tailored rehabilitation program. Pets are welcomed and encouraged.

Learn more at www.backtobasicsrecovery.org.

