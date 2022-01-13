Social Commerce Market Size To Surge At 28.4% CAGR Is Expected To Reach $3,369.8 Billion In 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, This growth is ascribed to surge in average time spend on social media platform during pandemic coupled with greater convenience for buyers to purchase products. Moreover, increasing number of active buyers on various social media platform such as Facebook, Twitter, Inc., Reddit, Taobao.com is also anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Social Commerce Market Growth & Trends

The global social commerce market size is expected to reach USD 3,369.8 billion by 2028, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28.4% from 2021 to 2028. Social commerce is the incorporation of social media and e-commerce, which is used for selling and promoting products and services. The market is primarily driven by the growing number of social media users, along with rising built-in e-commerce projects. For instance, in March 2019, Instagram launched a checkout feature, which allows users to complete the purchase process without having to leave the app.

The rising adoption of social media platforms or shopping and information exchange is expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to an increase in social media usage worldwide, creating opportunities for the social commerce industry. As users have been spending more time on social media, they have discovered new social media platforms. For example, TikTok has witnessed an addition of over 12 million U.S.-based visitors in March 2020 alone, crossing the 2 billion mark in April.

The market is characterized by a high degree of competition due to the presence of numerous companies operating at a global level. Several social media companies have started offering a platform for retailers to buy or sell products. For instance, Facebook launched Marketplace in 2016 as a platform for people to do business in their local communities. People around the world can discover things they love on Facebook Marketplace and launch a business to earn a living.

Browse full report with Table of Content @: Social Commerce Market Report

Social Commerce Market Report Highlights

The personal and beauty care segment is anticipated to register a CAGR exceeding 30% over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand in the Asia Pacific

The B2C segment held the largest market share of 49.53% in 2020, attributed to the increasing usage of social media platforms for buying and selling products

Asia Pacific captured a sizeable market share of 68.47% in 2020, due to the increasing number of social media users in countries such as India and China

For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/social-commerce-market/request/rs1

Social Commerce Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global social commerce market based on the business model, product type, and region:

Social Commerce Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Social Commerce Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

Personal & Beauty Care

Apparel

Accessories

Home Products

Health Supplements

Food & Beverage

Others

Social Commerce Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Indonesia



Singapore



South Korea



Thailand



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Social Commerce Market

Etsy, Inc.

Fab

Facebook

PayPal Payments Private Limited

Pinterest; Poshmark, Inc.

Reddit Inc.

SINA Corp.

Taobao (Alibaba.com)

Twitter, Inc.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/451181/ibb

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/social-commerce-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Social Commerce Market Size To Surge At 28.4% CAGR Is Expected To Reach $3,369.8 Billion In 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.