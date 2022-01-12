Play with Crypto brings exclusive games after the successful launch of its IDO

Blockchain technology has emerged over the last decade, disrupting the real estate, entertainment, education, and financial services industries. To grasp the potential of blockchain, many people are jumping on the bandwagon with unique approaches. Play With Crypto stands out amongst various crypto platforms due to its exclusive services and stunning performances in the crypto industry.
Lately, the experts of Play with Crypto have launched its IDO that created the buzz in the industry. In recent developments, after the successful IDO event, they have launched their ‘Games,” which is ready to play now for the gaming crypto enthusiasts.
Play With Crypto is the first and only fair launch token clients will ever need; think of the platform as the coinmarketcap integrating metaverse of the GAMERS and earners. It is also one of the fastest-growing and most sought communities in the crypto industry.
Token strives not only to include everyone but also to help in making the world a better place. With their proficient efforts, the makers are thriving to make every member of the crypto world proud owners of the PLAY WITH CRYPTO token for EARNING.
Users can play and earn with Play with Crypto with an easy process. The ‘farmer’ as a trader or Gamer buys trees, and each tree is worth a 100 token. Every tree bears three apples per day after watering it. One apple is equivalent to a token.
Every farm tree needs daily watering by the farmer. It doesn’t matter investors have 1000 trees or just one tree. They can also make a one-time payment to water their trees that need to bear fruits, and it will be automatically taken daily to water their trees. There is speculated time for harvest. Farmer can harvest their apples whenever they desire.
When holders want to buy the tree, they must burn tokens. The contract will mint a new token when they earn tokens from the apples daily. A user is a farmer with PWC, and the PWC platform is a farm.
Determined crypto gamers must visit the website for further details or watch the video tutorial. Join Telegram to connect PWC community.
Media Contact
Company Name: Play With Crypto
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
City: Moscow
Country: Russian Federation
Website: https://playwithcrypto.io/
