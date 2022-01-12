Global Mattress Market 2021 Advantages and Applications ,Trends and Top Players: Tempur-Pedic North America, LLC.,Simmons Bedding Company LLC., Serta Inc., Spring Air International, Select Comfort Co

“"Global Mattress Market Analysis and Forecast till 2030"”

Global Mattress Market, By Product Type (Hybrid, Foam, Latex, Innerspring, and Others (Air Bed and Waterbed)), By End-User (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Global Mattress Market accounted for US$ 30.65 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 55.18 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1%. A mattress is a huge rectangular pad that is filled with cotton, foam rubber, or a coil spring arrangement. Water, air, or a variety of natural fibres can also be used to fill it. It is essential for providing the body with the proper support and comfort, as well as keeping the spine in a neutral position and encouraging sleep. Furthermore, it aids in the reduction of anxiousness, irritability, headaches, and tension, all of which are connected with poor sleep quality. Due to the increased building of residential complexes, there is currently a major increase in demand for various home furnishing products such as mattresses, pillows, and bed linens.

Analyst View:

Over the forecast period, rising disposable income, combined with a global homeownership rate of 69.6%, is predicted to increase demand for the product. The rising demand for residential real estate has resulted in an increase in the sale of home furnishings such as mattresses, pillowcases, and bed linen, consequently increasing demand for the product. The rise of the healthcare and hospitality industries is one of the primary factors driving the global market. The demand for customised and luxury mattresses is predicted to grow, and organisations may develop new methods to better utilise their resources and technologies. Mattresses are no more just consumer goods; they are a barometer of one’s quality of life. Increased income levels and infrastructure advancements in terms of the increased number of residential units and hotels in the country are driving the mattress industry expansion. With increased awareness of mattress types and brands, demand for residential and institutional construction is increasing in India. King size mattresses are the most popular of the numerous sizes available, and comfort is the most crucial factor in their market supremacy.

Key Highlights of Mattress Market:

The iComfort hybrid mattress from Serta Inc. has TempActiv cooling technology and a revolutionary coil support system that incorporates copper into materials like natural latex. This allows immediate physical contact or proximity to the element, which relieves pain, decreases arthritis-related inflammation, aids in the treatment of a variety of other medical conditions, and boosts overall energy levels.

In July 2021, Casper, the award-winning sleep startup, and America’s Mattress Warehouse, the biggest independently-owned mattress shop, have announced the debut of their retail relationship. Beginning in late July, Casper’s product selections will be expanded in-store at Mattress Warehouse retail locations and online at Mattress Warehouse’s website.

In 2021, Von Viva Mattresses, a new luxury brand of customisable and larger mattresses from Sleep Boutique Inc., is now available.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By Product Type:

Hybrid, Foam, Latex, Innerspring, and Others (Air Bed and Waterbed)

By End-user:

Residential and Commercial

By Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Mattress Market:

Key players in the global mattress market includes, Tempur-Pedic North America, LLC., Simmons Bedding Company LLC., Serta, Inc., Spring Air International, Select Comfort Corporation, Southerland Sleep, Sealy Corporation, Kingsdown, Inc., Relyon Beds, and Zhejiang Huawei Media Group Co., Ltd.

Global Mattress Market, By Product Type:

Hybrid

Foam

Latex

Innerspring

Others (Air Bed and Waterbed)

Global Mattress Market, By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Market Purview

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-Up Approach

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Global Mattress Market 2021 Advantages and Applications ,Trends and Top Players: Tempur-Pedic North America, LLC.,Simmons Bedding Company LLC., Serta Inc., Spring Air International, Select Comfort Co