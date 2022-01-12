Sequence Health Reduces the Stress of the Nursing Shortage with Technology-Based Solutions

Atlanta, GA, USA – January 12, 2022 – COVID-19 has changed the field of medicine in innumerable ways. Perhaps one of the most impactful is how it has ushered in a nursing shortage. From veteran nurses leaving the field due to pandemic-related stress to fewer new individuals choosing to pick up nursing as their career of choice, hospitals and medical practices are scrambling to get the staff they need to function and falling victim to negative changes to their bottom line.
As stated in a new report from Moody’s, the nursing shortage is “driving up costs for hospitals and hospital systems and forcing some to limit how often they perform more lucrative elective procedures, resulting in lost revenue.” Many facilities and practices are turning to travel nurses to fill the gap, but in many ways, this is only fueling the problem. Higher wages and sign-on bonuses are pulling nurses away from smaller facilities and practices without the financial means to provide these attractive selling points.
Bridging the Gap With Technology
Sequence Health aims to help healthcare practices and hospitals embrace different models of care that reduce their reliance on nurse-staffing agencies. This includes utilizing non-clinical resources that can help move patients through the care process, from initial interaction to follow-up and after-care. Their solutions aim to increase nurse satisfaction and unlock financial resources to put toward retention efforts.
Turnkey Solutions From Sequence Health
Sequence Health offers medical professionals a single hub for managing the patient care journey, reducing your costs, lowering the risk of avoidable deterioration, and freeing up your nursing capacity. With their solutions, every step in the patient journey is optimized for better access, adherence, and navigation. For more information or a demonstration, contact Sequence Health today.
About Sequence Health:
Sequence Health provides superior patient conversion solutions to healthcare organizations that significantly increase their lead capture, lead conversion to patient, and ultimately dramatically increase top-line revenues while streamlining internal operations. Their value system is centered around continuously improving the patient healthcare experience.
For more information, please visit https://www.sequencehealth.com
Media Contact
Company Name: Sequence Health
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 (888) 986-3638
Address:47 Perimeter Center E, Suite 140
City: Atlanta
State: GA 30346
Country: United States
Website: www.sequencehealth.com
