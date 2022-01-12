Dj Yazdan Rises Up in Popularity Rankings across  Washington DCs Top Nightclubs

January 12, 2022 – Mohammad Shahcheraghi, a.k.a Dj Yazdan, catches the ear of music lovers across DC for his awesome beats and groovy music. DJ Yazdan is a 24-year-old music producer from Washington DC. He has been in the DJing circuit since 2015, now established as a professional DJ in nightclubs, festivals, bars, and concert venues.
The young artist finds himself in some of the hottest clubs in the city, performing for thousands of people every other night. He is active in the nightclubs such as Abigail, Phantom, Decades, Gryphon, Living Room, Ultra Bar, and Soundcheck, etc.
Yazdan was born in 1997 in Iran and moved to Turkey at the age of sixteen. From a young age, he had a passion for music, and a desire to someday produce his own tracks. Yazdan was able to act on those dreams after moving to pursue music his in the United States. He attended college in Washington D.C, and spent days and nights working on his DJ skills, and soon became well-known in the DC area.
“At the age of 16, He moved to Turkey to study the English language and at the same time because he loved music, so he decided to learn how to mix music and be a performer by listening to the best DJs in the world. After six months living in Turkey, he immigrated to the United States”, says a spokesperson for DJ Yazdan.
Since then, DJ Yazdan has received many offers to perform in other states like NYC, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and LA. He has even produced and released his own music, now available for streaming on various streaming platforms. Yazdan is currently working on a new EP that will feature PrOmid, (Omid Mahramzadeh), who is a member of the Buddha Bar Label. Their first track will officially be released on platforms like Spotify, iTunes, and Pandora in February.
“The best thing about being a DJ is providing my audience with an enjoyable and memorable experience. I hope to increase my activity in more venues as soon as it is safe because performing for people has a special place in my heart and I miss it dearly. I cannot wait to reconnect with my music family and fans in DC”, says the talented DJ Yazdan.
More info:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dj-yazdan-dc-4829ab1a6
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf-9PZ-l9lzi4YZKUz4B0Tg
Media Contact
Company Name: DJ Yazdan
Contact Person: Mohammad Shahcheraghi (Yazdan)
Email: Send Email
Phone: 2028487723
Country: United States
Website: https://dj-yazdan-dc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.