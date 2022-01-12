AeroMD Expands with Ground Ambulance Fleet

USVI-headquartered air ambulance service adds ground fleet to expedite help for emergent patients.

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Jan 12, 2022 – Local air ambulance provider, AeroMD, announces new ground ambulances* today, adding to its U.S. Virgin Islands-based fleet of dedicated medevac aircraft. The company’s expansion into ground critical care transport (CCT) services will expedite the transfer of AeroMD patients between the territory’s hospitals and the airports.

“AeroMD Ground (CCT) is an investment in high-level medical transport services for residents of, and visitors to, the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said AeroMD President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brendan Anzalone. “When every second counts in a medical crisis, having our own fleet of ground ambulances provides us the best opportunity to make a life-saving difference for a patient and their loved ones.”

As the program develops there will be one CCT unit on St. Thomas and one CCT unit on St. Croix with a roving backup unit. With the addition of these ambulances, AeroMD becomes the exclusive medical evacuation provider with ground vehicles in the territory. One CCT unit will be configured for disaster response. This unit was specially designed featuring seating configurations and medical equipment needed for natural disasters or major accidents involving multiple patients. This disaster ambulance can adapt to seat up to nine medical team members or as many as six patients on litters. Medical gear packs may be quickly added to or removed from secure wall tracks for different medical situations.

“AeroMD is the exclusive medical evacuation service to base critical care aircraft in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The addition of ground critical care ambulances allow our team to provide seamless, bedside-to-bedside transfer services for our patients. They strengthen our ability to consistently transport patients quickly to medical aircraft during high-volume and disaster situations in the Caribbean. Enhancing AeroMD’s physical presence on St. Thomas and St. Croix, these CCT ground units demonstrate our unwavering commitment to this community,” said AeroMD Director of Flight Operations, Spencer Howard.

AeroMD is the exclusive air ambulance service with dedicated medevac aircraft and critical care transport ground vehicles based in the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a global command center open 24/7/365, along with aircraft and medical personnel forward based in the Caribbean, AeroMD offers modern air and ground ambulance services with rapid response time to a medically underserved region. AeroMD (aka AAC-Air Ambulance Caribbean, Inc.) was founded in 2014. The company has an administrative office at Standard Aviation on St. Thomas, along with an operational base at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix, in conjunction with strategic aviation partner,** Bohlke International Airways. Learn more at AeroMD.com or by calling 340.715.7942.

*In case of a medical emergency, 911 should always be called first. From a landline dial 911, from a cell phone call (340) 772-9111 on St. Croix, or (340) 776-9110 on St. Thomas/St. John.

**AeroMD only utilizes FAR Part 135 approved Air Carriers to operate its aircraft. Bohlke International Airways, Inc. (BIA) Certificate # FISA096A operates the current fleet. BIA always has operational control of its respective aircraft. Occasionally, AeroMD may substitute an AeroMD primary aircraft with another licensed aircraft operated by another FAR Part 135 approved aircraft carrier, exclusively utilizing vetted and trusted partners.

