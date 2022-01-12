Alex Urban Hosts The $100 Dinner Club In Utah

Popular media buying strategist and entrepreneur, Alex Urban, hosts local entrepreneurs in Salt Lake City Utah at the $100 Dinner Club

Alex Urban recently hosted 12 entrepreneurs to dinner through an initiative called the $100 Dinner Club. The event was held in Salt Lake City Utah at a local restaurant, as Alex continues in the pursuit of encouraging as many people as possible to pursue their dream and reach for the greatest heights.

“Each month we gather 10-20 local entrepreneurs and go to a local restaurant. Each person is required to bring $100 cash as their tip. At the end of the night, we are able to tip our waiter/waitress the total. 10 people = $1,000 tip,” said Alex Urban.

The global economic environment is not particularly friendly at the moment, with uncertainties resulting from the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic and other issues further exacerbating the situation. In a related development, several initiatives have been put in place to alleviate the suffering of millions of people across the globe. However, more needs to be done in this regard as the poverty gap continues to widen, as substantiated by recent reports. Consequently, Alex Urban seeks to work with other well-meaning individuals locally and in other parts of the world to continue to give back through the $100 Dinner Club.

The goal of the dinner club is to encourage people, irrespective of their location, to give back to the community, especially to those working extra hours or side jobs to make ends meet, particularly considering the current state of the economy. The recent dinner, which gathered 12 people in a local restaurant in Salt Lake City Utah, helped to raise $1,200 through tips. The server, a young girl going to a local college, was the lucky recipient of the donation. You can see the video of her reaction on YouTube here.

Alex Urban, the champion of the initiative, has shown his prowess as an entrepreneur, educator, and marketing guru, founding brands like Shopify Scaling Secrets, a group coaching program to educate entrepreneurs on creating, building, and sending traffic to their Shopify store. He is also the Chief Marketing Officer of Lions Not Sheep Apparel, one of the fastest growing apparel companies in the United States.

For more information about Alex Urban and his works as an entrepreneur and marketing genius, visit – https://itsalexurban.com/. Alex Urban can also be found across social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

