Automation Technology to Augment the Global Automotive Robotics Market Growth

“Automotive Robotics Market Growth”

According to a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Automotive Robotics Market is estimated to advance at a growth rate of 12.16% during the forecast period 2021-2028, attaining revenue worth $13.97 billion by 2028.

Global Automotive Robotics Market Scenario

Automation has emerged as a major boon for the automotive sector, increasing production rate immensely over the past few years. Moreover, the new product developments have given a competitive edge to OEMs in the industry. As per estimates, the automotive industry is among the most important industrial robot end-users. These robots have found application in painting, welding, machine tending, and gluing. As a result, advanced technologies integrated with machine learning, along with automation, are adopted to advance the production process.

However, there has been a global shortage of professionals with high-level skillsets, affecting robotics development significantly. Besides this, the cost of industrial robotics has surged over the years. For instance, an industrial robot arm can cost around $25,000 to $400,000. As a result, the high cost and shortage of skilled professionals impede the automotive robotics market’s growth globally.

Market Segmentation

Market by Robot Type

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

Cylindrical Robots

SCARA Robots

Other Robots (Polar/Spherical Robots)

Market by Components

Controller

Robotic Arm

End Effector

Sensors

Drive

Other Components

Market by Applications

Assembly

Cutting & Milling

Material Handling

AGVS



Others



Welding



Arc





Spot





Laser





Other Welding





Painting





Coating







Dispensing







Sealing







Spraying







Polishing







Other Applications

Report Highlights

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Companies Profiled

ABB LTD

COMAU SPA

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED

DÜRR AG

FANUC CORPORATION

HARMONIC DRIVE AG

HONDA MOTOR CO LTD

KAWASAKI ROBOTICS INC

KUKA AG

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORPORATION

OMRON CORPORATION

SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION

UNIVERSAL ROBOTS A/S

YAMAHA ROBOTICS INC

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

