Automation Technology to Augment the Global Automotive Robotics Market Growth

According to a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Automotive Robotics Market is estimated to advance at a growth rate of 12.16% during the forecast period 2021-2028, attaining revenue worth $13.97 billion by 2028.
Global Automotive Robotics Market Scenario
Automation has emerged as a major boon for the automotive sector, increasing production rate immensely over the past few years. Moreover, the new product developments have given a competitive edge to OEMs in the industry. As per estimates, the automotive industry is among the most important industrial robot end-users. These robots have found application in painting, welding, machine tending, and gluing. As a result, advanced technologies integrated with machine learning, along with automation, are adopted to advance the production process.
However, there has been a global shortage of professionals with high-level skillsets, affecting robotics development significantly. Besides this, the cost of industrial robotics has surged over the years. For instance, an industrial robot arm can cost around $25,000 to $400,000. As a result, the high cost and shortage of skilled professionals impede the automotive robotics market’s growth globally.
Market Segmentation
Market by Robot Type
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Other Robots (Polar/Spherical Robots)
Market by Components
- Controller
- Robotic Arm
- End Effector
- Sensors
- Drive
- Other Components
Market by Applications
- Assembly
- Cutting & Milling
- Material Handling
- AGVS
- Others
- Welding
- Arc
- Spot
- Laser
- Other Welding
- Painting
- Coating
- Dispensing
- Sealing
- Spraying
- Polishing
- Other Applications
Report Highlights
– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
Companies Profiled
- ABB LTD
- COMAU SPA
- DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED
- DÜRR AG
- FANUC CORPORATION
- HARMONIC DRIVE AG
- HONDA MOTOR CO LTD
- KAWASAKI ROBOTICS INC
- KUKA AG
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORPORATION
- OMRON CORPORATION
- SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION
- UNIVERSAL ROBOTS A/S
- YAMAHA ROBOTICS INC
- YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
