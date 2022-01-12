Social-OT Leading The Way In Social Media Management Specifically For Therapy Practices Throughout The U.S.

The team at AgencyBlast has again reiterated their commitment to helping therapy practices to enhance their social media presence and reach out to more clients as the digital marketing firm announces more service offerings courtesy of Social-OT. The move resonates with the company’s goal of helping their clients grow while allowing them to focus on running their business and helping their clients reach their full potential.
Social media marketing has emerged to become one of the major elements of digital marketing, as businesses leverage the growing online population to promote their brand. However, several organizations are yet to fully harness the benefits of social media due to the resources needed to constantly create and post content. Consequently, Social OT aims to change this narrative by helping therapy owners and practitioners post content on their social media platforms to stay relevant on news feeds while allowing them to focus on running their business.
Ran by a therapy practitioner, Social-OT has a team of highly experienced and well-trained professionals conducting extensive research for therapy businesses and creating high-quality and compelling posts for social media pages. The digital marketing firm works with practices offering occupational, speech-language pathology, and physical therapy, with expertise to handle posts on Facebook and other social media platforms. Described as a trusted third-party expert and partner, Social-OT likes to be considered as an extension of a brand. “While you focus on the front end and working with your clients, we focus on the back end and working on your marketing.” Says Courtney, a representative of Social-OT.
For more information about Social-OT and the plethora of solutions offered, visit – http://www.social-ot.com/.
