Promising CEO Lamar Walker has already led new business firm to over $700k in revenue within first quarter of 2022

The Thinkers USA team is composed of experts in the field of business and career consulting. They guide businesses through a multitude of necessary challenges, including startup funding, strategic planning, and marketing research. For professionals, they offer industry research, comprehensive self-assessments, and discovery opportunities.
Thinkers USA is thriving. They’ve quickly expanded across the California area, opening up 5 locations statewide, including offices in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Marina Del Rey, and now, Torrance. They’re even planning to open a new office in the San Diego area sometime in the near future. Thinkers USA hopes to support communities that lack opportunities and advantages, with their professional and business development services providing a strong foundation for success.
Lamar Walker created the business to share his path to business-building success with the communities around him, and eventually, the world. He has a few tips for aspiring entrepreneurs hoping to achieve his level of success. “I got to where I am today through discipline, investing in people, and staying relatable,” he explains. “These are just three of many pillars that support a successful career, but it’s a good place to start. Focus on one thing at a time, and remember that your personal life reflects your business and professional life.” Under his expert leadership, Thinkers USA will help the members of their community build thriving businesses and careers.
Media Contact
Company Name: Thinkers USA
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Address:3655 Torrance Blvd
City: Torrance
State: California, 90503
Country: United States
Website: thinkersusa.com
