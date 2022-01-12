Tranquil Wellbeing Launches Subscription Kits for Wellness

Tranquil Wellbeing has officially launched subscription kits for the New Year. Tranquil Wellbeing specializes in sage, crystals and kits and is the top choice for wellness products.
The New Beginnings Kit was designed by founder Kanta Kirpalani to help clients begin each month anew. Products are hand selected by Kanta who has an extensive background in the wellness world. This kit may be purchased on www.tranquilwellbeing.com.
Why is this kit unique?
The New Beginnings Kit is a monthly subscription kit designed for mind, body and soul healing. Wellness items included in the kit are dependent on the energetic qualities of the month. Many items in this kit will be exclusive to this kit only. It will be personalized for the season and each month.
What does this kit include?
This kit includes an assortment of crystals, sage and other healing essentials for a well-rounded journey. Items are hand selected by founder Kanta Kirpalani and many items are exclusive to this kit. The kit changes monthly but each box will include at least 3-5 wellness items. Each kit aims to inspire more love, happiness, and gratitude in daily life. Sample items include sage for love or a rose quartz crystal.
Who is this kit for:
This kit is perfect for all levels and those seeking to jumpstart a self-care journey.
Why choose this kit?
The New Beginnings Kit is designed for total transformation and wellbeing. This kit is exclusive to each month, is an exciting way to experience new wellness products and each kit includes overall savings. Save, learn and explore with this kit.
In addition to subscription kits, Tranquil Wellbeing has also launched a subscribe and save program for sage. Purchase sage bundles on auto-renew and save 15% on each order. This is a great way to stay consistent with your sage cleansing rituals.
For more well rounded healing essentials such as Sage for Blessing, one-of-a-kind Citrine Clusters, and wellness kits for Love, Prosperity and Health, visit their website Tranquil Wellbeing. To learn more about smudging and wellness, visit the Tranquil Wellbeing blog.
Achieve success through holistic healing on Tranquil Wellbeing with products for the mind, body and soul. For more information, inspiration, or impactful practices, visit www.tranquilwellbeing.com or on social channels: @tranquilwb
Media Contact
Company Name: Tranquil Wellbeing
Contact Person: Kanta Kirpalani
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: http://www.tranquilwellbeing.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.