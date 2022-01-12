Tranquil Wellbeing Launches Subscription Kits for Wellness

Sage and Crystal Kits for Mind, Body and Soul.

Tranquil Wellbeing has officially launched subscription kits for the New Year. Tranquil Wellbeing specializes in sage, crystals and kits and is the top choice for wellness products.

The New Beginnings Kit was designed by founder Kanta Kirpalani to help clients begin each month anew. Products are hand selected by Kanta who has an extensive background in the wellness world. This kit may be purchased on www.tranquilwellbeing.com.

Why is this kit unique?

The New Beginnings Kit is a monthly subscription kit designed for mind, body and soul healing. Wellness items included in the kit are dependent on the energetic qualities of the month. Many items in this kit will be exclusive to this kit only. It will be personalized for the season and each month.

What does this kit include?

This kit includes an assortment of crystals, sage and other healing essentials for a well-rounded journey. Items are hand selected by founder Kanta Kirpalani and many items are exclusive to this kit. The kit changes monthly but each box will include at least 3-5 wellness items. Each kit aims to inspire more love, happiness, and gratitude in daily life. Sample items include sage for love or a rose quartz crystal.

Who is this kit for:

This kit is perfect for all levels and those seeking to jumpstart a self-care journey.

Why choose this kit?

The New Beginnings Kit is designed for total transformation and wellbeing. This kit is exclusive to each month, is an exciting way to experience new wellness products and each kit includes overall savings. Save, learn and explore with this kit.

In addition to subscription kits, Tranquil Wellbeing has also launched a subscribe and save program for sage. Purchase sage bundles on auto-renew and save 15% on each order. This is a great way to stay consistent with your sage cleansing rituals.

For more well rounded healing essentials such as Sage for Blessing, one-of-a-kind Citrine Clusters, and wellness kits for Love, Prosperity and Health, visit their website Tranquil Wellbeing. To learn more about smudging and wellness, visit the Tranquil Wellbeing blog.

Achieve success through holistic healing on Tranquil Wellbeing with products for the mind, body and soul. For more information, inspiration, or impactful practices, visit www.tranquilwellbeing.com or on social channels: @tranquilwb

Media Contact

Company Name: Tranquil Wellbeing

Contact Person: Kanta Kirpalani

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: http://www.tranquilwellbeing.com/

