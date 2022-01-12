Motion Software launches a workforce management platform to accelerate IT staffing companies' transition to remote work

Motion Software, a remote talent acquisition and team management company connecting global businesses with elite tech specialists, announced the release of WhoIsAvailable (WIA). WIA is a workforce automation platform built to accelerate businesses who hire and manage distributed talent at high velocity. The platform combines Human Resource Management, Client Relationship Management and Applicant Tracking System capabilities tailored for the needs of these companies in a simple to use, subscription platform.

“WIA is designed to help the emerging class of remote work businesses improve efficiency through automation. It allows users to govern and centralize the management of talent, contracts, clients and partners in a seamless way”, says Christo Peev, Founder and CEO of Motion Software.

The main benefit of adopting WIA is reduced cost and overhead for using multiple tools for CRM, HRM and ATS while managing everything from a single dashboard. Other key features include:

• Complete remote workforce infrastructure: users can source, match, video interview and hire the best out of hundreds and thousands of candidates without leaving the platform.

• Matchmaking for clients and candidates: an algorithm matches suitable candidates to a job opening, eliminating hours of CV browsing.

• End-to-end talent management: users can publish, manage and track open job opportunities. Manage applications, hire, onboard and retain across borders.

• Sustain a community of remote workers with varying contractual relationships.

To learn more about WIA and start using it for free, visit: www.whoisavailable.io

About Motion Software

Founded in 2015, Motion Software is now trusted by the world’s leading tech companies for providing top talent and critical remote work infrastructure.

Learn more about Motion Software here: https://motion-software.com/

Media Contact

Company Name: Motion Software

Contact Person: Teodora Gospodinova

Email: Send Email

Country: Bulgaria

Website: https://whoisavailable.io/

