Ethan Than Releases 2022 Edition of Digital Transformation Canvas

Digital Transformation Canvas: A Business Transformation Model for New Growth provides a comprehensive toolkit for driving business success.

Author, advisor, and speaker Ethan Than launches the 2022 edition of his book, Digital Transformation Canvas: A Business Transformation for New Growth. It talks about the best practices from the most prominent companies worldwide and shows a unique perspective on digitalization and what’s coming next. The aim is to help readers achieve new growth and bring successful digital transformation to their organizations. Whether a business owner, a startup, a non-profit, a corporate executive, or an SME, this book has something for everyone.

“The Digital Transformation Canvas is a comprehensive toolkit for strategizing and implementing digital transformation for business,” says Ethan Than.

“The canvas is developed from the case studies of top 20 companies that have successfully completed digital transformation in the past ten years according to a study published by Harvard Business Review.”

As a digital transformation consultant for more than 12 years and a renowned speaker for large enterprises, SMEs, government agencies, and educational institutions, Ethan shares deep insights into how businesses are transforming to suit the digital age. In his book, he discusses in-depth what digital transformation means and how companies can capitalize on existing models to achieve their growth goals. In addition, he shows how one can start and complete their digital transformation and measure their success using a success factor survey.

In Ethan’s words, “Through this book, you can understand what digital transformation means and how it can help your business achieve new growth. You can learn to use the 9-step guide of Digital Transformation Canvas.”

The book has a supplementary 2-day program provided by the sfia academy founded by Ethan to educate more people about digital transformation and its benefits. The workshop focuses on the practical application of the Digital Transformation Canvas to help organization leaders create a successful business roadmap.

Anyone looking for solid business advice can also turn to Ethan for dedicated consulting. sfia consulting company devises digital strategies that enable businesses to innovate and transform their business models. It also provides organizations Blockchain-based Transformation, from crypto to Metaverse, along with DeFi (decentralised finance) and NFT (non-fungible tokens).

Digital Transformation Canvas is the third installation of Ethan’s book series, Digital Transformation The Series, following Digital Transformation Compass: From Principles & Process to Real Business Transformation and Digital Transformation in Action: A Step-by-Step Guide to Transforming Business in the Digital Age. All three books provide significant business insights that produce real transformative results. They are now available for purchase on Amazon.

Find more information about Ethan’s Digital Transformation series, sfia academy, and sfia consulting services here: https://www.sfia.io/.

