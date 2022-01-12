Ethan Than Releases 2022 Edition of Digital Transformation Canvas

Author, advisor, and speaker Ethan Than launches the 2022 edition of his book, Digital Transformation Canvas: A Business Transformation for New Growth. It talks about the best practices from the most prominent companies worldwide and shows a unique perspective on digitalization and what’s coming next. The aim is to help readers achieve new growth and bring successful digital transformation to their organizations. Whether a business owner, a startup, a non-profit, a corporate executive, or an SME, this book has something for everyone.
“The Digital Transformation Canvas is a comprehensive toolkit for strategizing and implementing digital transformation for business,” says Ethan Than.
“The canvas is developed from the case studies of top 20 companies that have successfully completed digital transformation in the past ten years according to a study published by Harvard Business Review.”
As a digital transformation consultant for more than 12 years and a renowned speaker for large enterprises, SMEs, government agencies, and educational institutions, Ethan shares deep insights into how businesses are transforming to suit the digital age. In his book, he discusses in-depth what digital transformation means and how companies can capitalize on existing models to achieve their growth goals. In addition, he shows how one can start and complete their digital transformation and measure their success using a success factor survey.
In Ethan’s words, “Through this book, you can understand what digital transformation means and how it can help your business achieve new growth. You can learn to use the 9-step guide of Digital Transformation Canvas.”
The book has a supplementary 2-day program provided by the sfia academy founded by Ethan to educate more people about digital transformation and its benefits. The workshop focuses on the practical application of the Digital Transformation Canvas to help organization leaders create a successful business roadmap.
Anyone looking for solid business advice can also turn to Ethan for dedicated consulting. sfia consulting company devises digital strategies that enable businesses to innovate and transform their business models. It also provides organizations Blockchain-based Transformation, from crypto to Metaverse, along with DeFi (decentralised finance) and NFT (non-fungible tokens).
Digital Transformation Canvas is the third installation of Ethan’s book series, Digital Transformation The Series, following Digital Transformation Compass: From Principles & Process to Real Business Transformation and Digital Transformation in Action: A Step-by-Step Guide to Transforming Business in the Digital Age. All three books provide significant business insights that produce real transformative results. They are now available for purchase on Amazon.
Find more information about Ethan’s Digital Transformation series, sfia academy, and sfia consulting services here: https://www.sfia.io/.
Media Contact
Company Name: Sfia
Contact Person: Ethan Than
Email: Send Email
Country: Thailand
Website: https://www.sfia.io/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.