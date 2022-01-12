UV Disinfection Equipment Market worth $9.2 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 14.0%

“UV Disinfection Equipment Market”

[235 Pages Report] UV Disinfection Equipment Market size is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2026 to USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2026.

The report "UV Disinfection Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (UV Lamps, Reactor Chambers), Power Rating (High, medium, low), Application (Water and Wastewater, Surface), End-user (Municipal, Residential), Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 4.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2026. The increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment to combat COVID-19 pandemic is among the factors driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

UV lamps segment to projected to register the highest CAGR between 2021 to 2026

The UV lamps segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. UV disinfection equipment can employ single or multiple UV lamps depending on the function of the equipment. The decreased operating cost of UV disinfection equipment due to the adoption of UV LED has fueled the growth of the market.

High-power UV disinfection equipment segment held the largest share of the market in 2020

In 2020, high-power UV disinfection equipment held the largest share of the UV disinfection equipment market. Market growth can be attributed to the huge demand for high-power UV disinfection equipment from municipal corporations. These equipment are suitable for municipal water and wastewater treatment applications as they can be used for disinfecting large amounts of water in less time.

By application, water and wastewater disinfection application is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The UV disinfection equipment market for water and wastewater disinfection application is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the rising concern regarding water and wastewater treatment among governments across the world. Also, regulations are imposed on wastewater discharge in the large water bodies by the government of different countries across the world.

By end user, municipal segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The municipal segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The surging demand for water and wastewater disinfection in this sector is primarily responsible for the market growth. The increasing concern toward preserving natural resources by using an environmentally friendly disinfection solution for the treatment of water and wastewater in rivers and natural springs is among the main reasons driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in the municipal segment.

By region, APAC UV disinfection equipment market estimated to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period

The UV disinfection equipment market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Successful projects such as the Clean Ganga project in APAC are contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, the high adoption rate of UV technology in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, along with the increasing number of startups dealing in UV technology, drives the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in APAC.

Xylem Inc. (US), Trojan Technologies (Canada), Halma Group (UK), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Advanced UV, Inc. (US), American Ultraviolet (US), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), and Hoenle AG (Germany), are some of the key players in the UV disinfection equipment market.

