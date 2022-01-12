Smart Badge Market worth $33.8 billion by 2025, at CAGR of 9.9%

The report “Smart Badge Market by Communication (Contact and ContactLess), Type (With Displays and Without Displays), Application (Government & Healthcare, Corporate, and Retail & Hospitality) and Region (NA, EU, APAC, ROW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated to grow from USD 21.1 billion in 2020 to USD 33.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2020 and 2025. Increasing demand for wearable access control devices for security management is the major factor driving the growth of the market.
“Government & healthcare is the most attractive segment that is gaining attention in the smart badge industry.”
In 2019, the government and healthcare segment held the largest share of the smart badge market. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the adoption of smart badges for access control and critical data storage, as well as to ensure national security. The governments of developed and developing countries rely on the sprawling patchwork of systems to identify and manage people using smart cards.
“Smart badge market in APAC expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.“
APAC accounted for the largest share of the smart badges market with displays in 2019, owing to the presence of a large consumer base of these badges in the region. A major portion of the demand for smart badges with displays is from China, followed by Japan and South Korea. However, the market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America has always been a forerunner in adopting new and innovative technologies. Countries of North America are developed economies. As such, the adoption rate of information and communication and smart wearable technologies is the highest in the region.
Some of the leading players in this market are Thales Group (Gemalto) (France), ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation) (Sweden), Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany), Brady Worldwide, Inc. (US), IDEMIA (France), Evolis (France), Identiv Inc. (US), BEAM (US), AIOI-SYSTEMS CO., LTD. (DISPLAY IT CARD) (Japan), Watchdata (Singapore), and Identita (Canada). The other players operating in the market include Blendology (UK), Squarofumi (China), KONA I Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Proxfinity Inc. (US), Klik (Canada), Global Net Solutions (GNS) (US), CardLogix Corporation (US), MpicoSys Solutions B.V. (Netherlands), AbeeWay (France), and HierStar Ltd. (China).
