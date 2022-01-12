Presale of Binance Content Coin Now Underway

Content Coin has launched its token alongside the Content War decentralized application (DApp). Content War allows influencers and content creators to compete against one another to earn $CONT. It does this through competitions that challenge influencers to release engaging content and collect the most likes and interactions.
About Content Coin
Content Coin is designed to leverage the power of social media and cryptocurrency. $CONT is designed to provide additional monetization opportunities for influencers, content creators and holders of the cryptocurrency token.
The $CONT Content Coin has a total token supply of 100 billion, along with features such as a locked liquidity pool and sale locks to protect from price fluctuations due to large investors. The coin also incorporates antibot code to prevent any potential bot attacks. This ensures any $CONT holders are well protected against potential price manipulation.
$CONT was developed with both content creators and content consumers in mind. Consumers benefit by being able to tip their favorite influencers, like content and benefit from the increasing popularity and value of the $CONT Content Coin.
The Content Coin project works to lessen dependence on the limited income provided by social media giants by providing additional ways to earn. Content creators can earn $CONT when content consumers view ads through sponsorships and even tips.
Additionally, Content Wars provides influencers a way to interact with their audience while competing against other content creators. These competitions seek to promote engaging content and reward influencers with additional $CONT Content Coins.
About Content Wars
Content Wars is a decentralized application for social media and content creators. The DApp allows influencers to enter into one-on-one competitions by putting their $CONT on the line. These battles encourage contestants to release highly engaging content to garner as many likes and views as possible. The winner is then decided based on who received the most engagement. After the winner is declared, $CONT is distributed accordingly.
The Content Wars platform provides viewers with an abundance of entertainment through these battles. Content creators are rewarded for their work through additional engagement, tips, likes and sponsorships. This is designed to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between influencers and their fans and viewers.
The Content Coin Team
The Content Coin team is comprised of several industry experts, ranging from blockchain developers to content and marketing experts. The team operates as the developers behind $CONT, as well as the Content Wars DApp. This allows for a fluid experience between the two and lays the foundation for the possibility for additional DApps and features in the future.
Content Coin is currently holding a weekly airdrop giving away $1,000 worth of cryptocurrency. Participants can have up to two weekly submissions for a chance at winning. Join the Content Coin Telegram for more information.
For more information, visit the Content Coin website or contact admins through the official telegram group https://t.me/contentcoin
Media Contact
Company Name: Content Coin
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
City: Zurich
Country: Switzerland
Website: www.contentecoin.com
