Slaterock, A Digital Marketing Agency Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Small Businesses

JANUARY 12, 2022 – Slaterock Automation (Slaterock), a technology-focused digital marketing agency, is using cutting-edge software to empower the online efforts of small business owners and organizations.
Using sophisticated artificial intelligence, Slaterock provides small businesses with the tools needed to optimize their online efforts and compete with corporations vying for consumers in the digital space.
“My experience working with Slaterock has been absolutely amazing,” said Cissy L. Garcia, Executive Director, Corpus Christi Police Foundation. “Slaterock is extremely thorough in their request and delivery. They complete the job to perfection and, of course, to our satisfaction. I couldn’t be happier with our website results.”
“Your online presence is your digital storefront,” said William Mingione, Founder of Slaterock Automation. “Through Slaterock, businesses will unlock the digital keys needed to grow their customer base with a strong return on investment.”
From the creation of a new website to an SEO overhaul to improve search engine rankings or in-depth analytics to better understand who your customers are, Slaterock strategizes with small businesses to achieve these goals.
About Slaterock Automation
Slaterock is a digital marketing agency focused on bringing the power of artificial intelligence to small businesses through functional web design and automation. Through a customized plan of action, Slaterock has helped restaurant owners, healthcare professionals, police foundations, accountants, architects, and more achieve digital success.
Media Contact
Company Name: Slaterock Automation
Contact Person: William Mingione
Email: Send Email
Phone: (516) 406-8472
Country: United States
Website: https://www.slaterockautomation.com/
