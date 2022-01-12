ResaleLoop Opens New Opportunities for Consumers to Discover Consignment Stores in Their Area

The marketplace provides a space where local consignment stores can thrive.

ResaleLoop launches an online marketplace connecting consumers with local consignment stores nationwide. It has hand-selected the best of the best stores to enable consumers to shop locally from consignment stores around the country.

Presented through easily recognizable categories — shoes, jackets, jewelry, sweaters, jeans and dresses — consignment stores carrying top brands like Coach, Chanel, Gucci, Fendi, Nike, Cat & Jack, Gap, Under Armour and more gather in one space to make shopping a whole lot easier for customers. Families and groups of friends can shop together as they have clothes and accessories available for men, women and kids.

“Having many years of experience and connection in the consignment space, we felt that there was still a large gap in the industry for consumers to have the ability to shop local from consignment stores nationwide from their own zip codes. Starting on launch day, we’ll have tens of thousands of pieces of inventory from some of the country’s best consignment stores,” shared the founders of ResaleLoop.

ResaleLoop proudly sells products curated by local resale stores around the world. Consignment stores that want to sell on the online marketplace can submit a form through their website.

