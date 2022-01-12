Get To Know Krista Kalmus Famous Hollywood Actress

Krista Kalmus is a successful actress living her dream in sunny Hollywood, California. You may remember her from Two and A Half Men, on which she played a reoccurring role.

Her natural comedic talent was recognized by creator Chuck Lorre, and it’s kept her steadily working through the past years. She has since appeared on multiple Tv shows and films working alongside of well-known talent. Her appearance in “Untouchable – The Drew Peterson Story” brought her additional attention as she starred alongside of Rob Lowe and Kaley Cuoco.

You may have seen Krista in several print and ad campaigns as she she started modeling and acing early on at age 9, along the way creating a huge fan base on social media and elsewhere. She gained a following from her hilarious Instagram and youtube shorts where she creates, writes, edits and shoots herself portraying various characters she encounters in LA – it’s definitely a highlight and hilarious way to get introduced to her comedy. She has takin a break from the videos as she was working on some a new projects.

Her early desire and drive to perform and film brought her and her family on regular trips from Washington to Los Angeles so she could pursue her dreams. This has paid off as her life is well on its way continuing in acting and comedy. She describes herself as someone that “doesn’t take herself too seriously, and loves to laugh and make people laugh.”

Ultimately, her dream is being fulfilled as she continues acting, pursuing this as her first love. When asked about what she would like to do in the future, Krista states, “I’d love to continue to do more TV and Movie appearances, and expand into directing and writing my own film about my personal story – I’d like to impact others in a positive way with my experiences.”

An active supporter against domestic violence, you’ll find Krista passionately working behind the scenes running two accounts spreading awareness on domestic abuse and its victims. “If I can just help one person, it will be worth it.”

Her most recent projects and appearances include “Home Sweet Home” with Natasha Bure and Ben Elliot. “911 Lonestar” alongside of Rob Lowe, and is still filming a series regular role on “Be Someone” featuring Tisha Campbell and Khalil Kain. There’s also a new, exciting project she’s yet to announce, but we’re super-excited to hear more about it! Krista’s excited to share this news with her fans, so we suggest you stay tuned in to find out the latest!

