Officially Launches Superlative Gallery as the First NFT Gallery in Indonesia

Superlative Secret Society (SuperlativeSS) officially launched an offline Gallery to exhibit a collection of artwork avatars called the Superlative Gallery located in Legian, Bali, Indonesia. The Indonesian Non-Fungible Token (NFT) community was finally established through a series of engaging experiences on January 11-16, 2022.

“We are very enthusiastic with the opening and to operate the first offline NFT gallery in Indonesia. It is a big honor to accommodate fellow Indonesian artists to join and build along in the era of digital assets (NFT).” – SuperlativeSS’ Illustrator & Founder, Moh. Arif Wijaksana.

SuperlativeSS’ CEO & Founder, Prasetyo Budiman said that Superlative Gallery is designed to accommodate NFT artists and collectors around the world. “We only have online presence up to this day. Through the Superlative Gallery, each holders can share extensive information as well as educate people about NFT, especially Indonesian native artists.”

“Through the Superlative Gallery, we are eager to contribute more in advancing the digital creative industry and digital assets while reviving the local tourism sector through the works of Indonesian native artists.” Prasetyo added.

SuperlativeSS’ second NFT series, REPUS (teaser), is to be published in time to answer the crowd’s high enthusiasm. Some of SuperlativeSS’ original artworks and poster NFTs have already been copyrighted in HaKI (Intellectual Property Rights) and currently registered for official certification.

About SuperlativeSS:

The Superlative Secret Society (SuperlativeSS), is an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) digital asset collector community that is part of the OpenSea marketplace platform since September 22, 2021. In its global existence, SuperlativeSS has owned 11,110 artwork avatars as well as digital assets. The SuperlativeSS Gallery was publicly opened on January 11, 2022, in Legian, Bali. More than 60,000 members have joined in discord.com

