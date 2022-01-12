Firmware Update Enhances Hollyland's Solidcom M1 Full-Duplex Wireless Intercom System

Shenzhen, China – January 12, 2022 – Hollyland has enhanced the Solidcom M1 full-duplex wireless intercom system with a free firmware update that adds multiple new features that improve ease-of-use, communications quality, and flexibility. The Solidcom M1 is the new generation 1.9GHz full-duplex professional wireless intercom system that supports eight-channel beltpack simultaneous communication plus cascaded connection of multiple additional devices, and this firmware update makes it even better. The firmware can easily be downloaded and installed by users via Hollyland’s website.
Adjustable microphone gain
With the new firmware, microphone gain can more easily be adjusted by users to better suit their communications environment and preferences. This helps improve voice intelligibility and user comfort. The belt pack now provides a button-selectable microphone gain selection screen with three environment settings – Noisy, Standard and Quiet – allowing gain to be adjusted from -2dB to +6dB.
Flexible working modes
Eight new working modes have been added. These include Announce, Talk and Listen, Listen-only, Force Listen, and so on. These modes increase communications flexibility and can be selected based on current team tasks. The original group functions are still available for users who prefer not to use the new working modes.
Belt pack names and network enhancement
Belt packs can now be individually named from the app or device web page. This makes it easier for system operators to identify team members and individual belt packs based on role or function. Finally, the firmware update adds new network configuration settings to make it easier to assign dynamic or static IP (Internet Protocol) addresses for each device on Wi-Fi networks. This helps prevent many potential network configuration problems.
Hollyland Solidcom M1 firmware upgrade instructions
Download and installation:
https://hollyland-techhelp.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/4404321774995-How-to-upgrade-the-firmware-to-V1-1-2-8-
Find out more about Solidcom M1
https://www.hollyland-tech.com/detail-solidcomm1
ABOUT HOLLYLAND TECHNOLOGY
Shenzhen Hollyland Technology Co., Ltd. (‘Hollyland’ or ‘Hollyland Technology’) empowers global customers with professional solutions that are expressly designed for wireless data, audio and video transmission, and wireless intercom solutions – since 2013.
Rapidly becoming the most competitive global wireless device and solution provider, all Hollyland’s technological advancements, innovations, and services are dedicated to better facilitating collaboration in any professional setting where real-time audio and video transmission or communication are required.
Hollyland serves many markets, including film-making, television shooting, video production, broadcast, live streaming, live events, exhibitions, broadcast media, production, general events, theatres, houses of worship, rental houses, and so on. Our products have consistently met production and communication requirements of varying sizes and complexity.
For more information, visit https://www.hollyland-tech.com/, Hollyland Facebook, Hollyland Instagram.
Media Contact
Company Name: GlobalPR Taiwan PR Agency
Contact Person: Samantha Wang
Email: Send Email
Phone: +886-2-2882-5577
City: Taipei City
Country: Taiwan
Website: https://www.globalpr.agency/
