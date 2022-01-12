Save Big on Hastar Negative Ion Hair Straightening Brush

Hastar has announced an unbeatable 40% discount sale for the Negative Ion Hair Straightener Brush with anti-scald hot comb for 6 hair types. The brush provides support for auto off technology and is easy to use for women.
The Hastar Negative Ion Hair Straightening Brush emits negative ions, which minimizes the static and lock in the moisture of your hair. The advanced technology provides fabulous hairstyle and reduces heat damage. The brush features 79 high-density 3D heating teeth paired with 60s fast-heating components. The evenly spaced heat provides various looks to your hair.
The Hastar Hair Straightening Brush provides support for 110V and 240V dual voltage. The 260-degree rotating cord will not be tangled during styling. The lightweight body reduces sweating and is suitable for usage in hot summer environment. The brush offers 6 classic temperatures for various hair texture from 220 to 400°F. The smart digital temperature monitor enables users to keep track of the real-time temperature. The addition of MCH ceramic heaters provides maximum temperature within one minute and maintain the set temperature.
The Hastar Negative Ion Hair Straightening Brush is priced at $49.99 with an additional 20% discount. Additionally, the company is offering 20% discount via an exclusive coupon code – 201NV76X until January 14. The final cart price of $29.99 is unbeatable for a brush with premium features.
Media Contact
Company Name: Meijiao Technology Ltd.
Contact Person: Jennie
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86 13632607603
Country: United States
Website: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09D2RR738
