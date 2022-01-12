Raffi Andonian Launches Clio Club, a Membership Organization for Enthusiasts of TV Show, Clio The Muse

Dallas, TX, USA – January 12, 2022 – Andonian has launched Clio Club, a membership organization for enthusiasts of his TV show, Clio The Muse. This group comes together around the principles of community, history, and philanthropy.

Joining Clio Club provides members with live adventures with Raffi with special access to historic sites and renowned professionals – plus opportunities for VIP events. They also get to follow along with what he’s reading each month. Community members enjoy coming together as a network appreciative of roundtable dialogue. Interested users can learn more and sign up at www.cliothemuse.club.

Members can also look forward to the following benefits:

• Signed Books: Complete set of all three books authored by Raffi.

• Reading List: Customized to each member’s interests after personal consultation with Raffi.

• Live Touring: Exclusive virtual members-only tours guided by on-site experts interacting live during broadcasts from historic sites.

• Live-Access Interview: Members gather via Zoom for live interviews engaging with professionals in history.

• Roundtable Discussions: Participate virtually in live group discussions facilitated by Raffi on historical issues around us today.

• Monthly Book Club: Members may choose to read what Raffi is reading by attending book club to dissect a book each month.

• Invitations to VIP Events: Members-only pricing for in-person Raffi’s Regulars on-site events to meet each other at historic sites.

• Public Speaking: Each member can invite Raffi to speak in-person to a group of the member’s choice with his speaking fee waived.

Clio the Muse surprises, provokes and inspires their viewers to challenge the present by inquiring, the past. Drawing from Clio as the muse of history in ancient Greek mythology, the show seeks diverse perspectives and contemporary applications to engage with the past.

The show launched on Zondra TV on November 4th, 2021. This season, he invites guests with varying backgrounds, such as a monk, historian, businessman, money manager, attorney, and The Kindness Giver. With candid dialogue and deep questions, they navigate controversial topics with a historical perspective, with each expert to challenge the present by inquiring about the past.

Andonian is a passionate advocate for those who deserve their rightful place in history. Some of his favorite subjects to speak on are historic sites, statues, monuments, museums, and cultural institutions because they give him the opportunity to create open dialogues in localized environments that would otherwise be left out of conversations.

About Raffi Andonian

Raffi Andonian is the multiple-time best-selling author of 3 books on history and memory, award-winning international public speaker, and producer and host of the streaming TV show Clio the Muse. He recently spoke at the London Stock Exchange, Oxford, and Cambridge.

Andonian is the founder of Raffi’s Regulars LLC, dedicated to connecting the past to the present by applying historical perspective to current issues. His enthusiasm uses history as a lens to surprise perception, provoke reflection, and inspire learning. He relies on his educational background and professional experience to bridge the conversation gap between past and present.

Andonian has previously guided visitors at the Gettysburg battlefield, the Civil War sites around Richmond, the Martin Luther King birth home in Atlanta, and the history museum in Los Alamos, NM. He has a master’s degree in history, historic preservation, and nonprofit development.

Andonian is a past Board Chair of Silver Bullet Productions, an Emmy-winning nonprofit cultural education company. He has also served as a judge for National History Day. He is a lifetime member of The Archaeological Conservancy.

Learn more at https://raffiandonian.com.

