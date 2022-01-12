Valuable Drug and Nutraceutical Developments for Products Addressing Wellness and Multiple Medical Conditions Including Covid-19 and Cancer: Quanta Inc., (OTCQB: QNTA)

Proprietary Polarization Biotechnology Using Quantum Mechanics to Create Powerful and Sustainable Healing Solutions.

Serving Brands in Cannabis, Anti-Aging, Health and Wellness, Stress and Pain Management, Fitness and Brain Performance Enhancement.

Subsidiary Medolife Rx Developing Escozine®, a Proprietary Formulation Being Researched for Conditions Including COVID-19 and Cancer.

Venom-To-Drug Development Projects Presented at International Conference Held in the Dominican Republic.

Completed a Study on Polarized Cannabidiol (CBD) Muscle Rub Product Demonstrating it is up to 604.7% Stronger Than Other Non-Polarized CBD Products Currently Available.

Skateboard Champion Tony Hawk Appearing in New Product Commercials.

Quanta Inc., QNTA is an applied science company, recently up-listed to the OTCBQ market tier, that focuses on enhancing energy levels in plant matter to increase performance within the human body. Its proprietary technology uses quantum mechanics to increase bioactivity of targeted molecules to enhance the desired effects. QNTA specializes in potentiating rare, naturally occurring elements to create impactful and sustainable healing solutions that are as powerful and predictable as pharmaceutical drugs.

QNTA offers its technology as a platform to product makers through distribution channels as well as consumer products. QNTA serves brands in cannabis, anti-aging, health and wellness, stress management, pain management, fitness and brain performance enhancement. The QNTA CBD pain relief rub, is an all-natural CBD topical that consists of 13 natural elements including turmeric, arnica and polarized cannabidiol (CBD), designed to provide relief from pain, inflammation, and stiffness in muscles and joints.

QNTA subsidiary Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. QNTA lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the QNTA polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. QNTA has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary AELIA, QNTA manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. AELIA products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, the QNTA mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by QNTA and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, QNTA has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

QNTA Presents its Venom-To-Drug Development Projects at International Conference Held in the Dominican Republic

On January 11th QNTA announced that its subsidiary Medolife presented the Company’s venom-to-drug project during an international conference organized by the Dominican Republic (“DR”) Ministry of Environment (“MOE”) for projects that utilize natural resources. The conference focused on projects that seek to use natural resources to improve the lives of humans, such as QNTA product, Escozine, which is registered as an alternative oncological medicine in the DR, and anticipates seeking approval as a COVID 19 treatment in both the United States, under PIND #150335, and the DR. The peptides obtained from the scorpion venom are used by QNTA in combination with their patented polarization technology to create an ever-growing line of drugs and nutraceuticals.

The event was hosted by Vice Minister of Economic and Social Analysis of the DR Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development Alexis Cruz; Vice Minister of Protected Areas and Biodiversity of the DR Ministry of Environment Federico Franco; and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany in the DR Volker Pellet. Other notable attendees at the conference included Director of International Cooperation of the Ministry of National Planning and Economic Policy Saskia Rodríguez, together with Vice Minister of the Environment of the Ministry of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica Franklin Paniagua.

The first day of the conference was held in Santo Domingo, which is the capital of the DR, while on the second day the international committee visited the QNTA scorpion reservation in the Neyba province, which houses Rhopalurus princeps scorpions endemic to the region, commonly referred to as “blue scorpions”. The visiting committee observed and noted the high level of training for QNTA workers at the reservation, the diligent care for the scorpions, and the positive effects it has for the region’s locals. QNTA is also committed to hire and train more female employees in 2022. CEO of QNTA subsidiary Medolife Dr. Arthur Mikaelian led discussions on the Company’s projects with various representatives of the international committee during the conference.

In 2020, Medolife signed a new agreement with the MOE, which enforces exclusive rights to QNTA for the use of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide and has automatically renewing terms every 10 years. This provides QNTA the confidence to further invest resources and time in its venom-to-drug projects.

By the end of January, QNTA expects to receive an export license for Escozine that is produced in the DR, after which QNTA intends to begin exporting Escozine to Mexico for further distribution. In the meantime, QNTA continues to work towards finalizing its DNA toxicology study on Escozine, in connection with the product’s PIND application. QNTA is also working with FINRA on completing the application to change Quanta’s name and stock symbol, and expects to receive approval during Q1 2022.

QNTA Announces Results of Comparative Study on Flagship CBD-based Muscle Rub and Competitor Products

On December 2nd QNTA subsidiary Medolife Rx announced it has completed a study on its polarized cannabidiol (CBD) muscle rub product, sold under the brand Aelia. The study reports that Aelia products are up to 604.7% stronger than with other non-polarized CBD products currently available on the market included in the test by analyzing the effectiveness of the product in reducing inflammation through the inhibition of cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) enzyme activity in the human body.

QNTA identified 3 best-selling muscle rubs with CBD to perform a comparison study with Aelia CBD Muscle Rub. Samples were tested using COX-2 fluorescent assay (CAYMAN scientific) and read using SpectromaxID3 (Molecular devices). Data analyzing was supervised by third party scientist from BCN Biosciences, Elizabeh Singer, PhD. Data showed an increase from 97.7 up to 604.7% in inhibition of COX2 enzyme in the Aelia brand product when compared to other products in this study.

The inhibition of the enzyme is believed to be an effective treatment for inflammation. CBD is being studied by various organizations for its potential role in COX-2 inhibition. Through the QNTA polarization process, the potency of the CBD in Medolife’s products is significantly increased, lending to the theory that inhibition of COX-2 enzymes by polarized CBD would result in the reduction of pain and inflammation.

QNTA plans to further investigate the effectiveness of the polarization technology in different applications of pain relief, chemotherapy, ribosome-based drug development, and more. QNTA also conducted studies testing the efficacy of polarized CBD, polarized Ibuprofen, the Company’s lead drug candidate Escozine®, and more. The results further suggest the success in which the polarization process increases the potency of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results and New Updates

On November 23rd QNTA held an investor conference call which included the following topics:

Bi-annual visit and filing with Ministry of Environment

Tony Hawk ad campaign

257% increase in efficacy of Ibuprofen using proprietary polarization technique from internal study

Update on comparative study on CBD muscle rub, which showed a significant efficacy increase caused by polarization technology

Update on progress with the government of the Dominican Republic

Update on FINRA on the name and symbol change

Update on the AELIA comparative study

Update on Mexico distribution

Update on social media sales programs

Update on big box retailer conversations

New business verticals, such as polarized ribosomes.

“The third quarter was uniquely important for Medolife as we continued to focus both on our relationship with the government of the Dominican Republic and monetizing the Escozine product line, as well as on increasing sales of our consumer Aelia product lines,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “As a full-scale life sciences company, navigating the regulatory frameworks of both the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries is challenging and time consuming. That said, I could not be prouder of how far we have come in such a short time. We are on the precipice of a deal with the DR that would dramatically expedite the growth of our Escozine product line and open up new channels of distribution, enabling us to bring these medically beneficial products to patients globally. Additionally, our Aelia product line continues to see a great response from consumers, and we remain confident on our position with the FDA in our PIND filing. All in all, we are extremely confident about the future of Medolife.”

“We have always strived for transparency and open communication with our current and potential investors. That is why we will be hosting a conference call next week. We plan to discuss the third quarter, current updates on the various aspects of the company, and address questions as much as possible. We encourage our shareholders to attend, and we look forward to the opportunity,” added Mikaelian.

More details from the QNTA third quarter conference call can be found here: https://ir.quantrx.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/7480/medolife-rx-third-quarter-2021-conference-call

New Aelia Commercials Featuring Champion Skateboarder Tony Hawk

On November 11th QNTA announced its upcoming release of commercials featuring product spokesperson Tony Hawk. One commercial was planned to air on multiple social media platforms in November, with a holiday-themed commercial to follow up beginning of December. Various still images from the photoshoot will also be featured across social media platforms.

QNTA continues working with renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk as its product spokesperson for its Aelia line of pain management products. In August, QNTA participated in an in-person Vert Alert event, where it showcased its products to Olympic and pro athletes from all over the country, as well as the general public. Together, QNTA and Tony Hawk are excited to share the new content, with the goal to entertain and educate on the ingredients that have been polarized by Medolife’s proprietary process that increases the potency of the active ingredients by up to five times.

In recent months, QNTA has demonstrated tremendous progress in both its clinical development program as well as its direct-to-consumer nutraceutical product portfolio. It is in the process of completing a pharmacokinetic (PK) study on its lead drug candidate Escozine® per an instructional response from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it relates to the QNTA pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application for Escozine®. Additionally, it has ramped up its sales and marketing initiatives on its consumer products including the attendance and sponsorship of the Tony Hawk Vert Alert event, where it showcased its revolutionary line of pain relief products and introduced its Immunapen™ line of products. QNTA hopes to soon receive approval on their name and symbol change, which was announced earlier this year.

For more information on Quanta Inc. (QNTA) and subsidiary Medolife Rx, Inc. visit: https://www.medoliferx.com.

The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

DISCLAIMER:

CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

