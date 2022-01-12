BoozCoin announces a very successful Pre-ICO stress test of BoozCoin integration and support services

Dubbed as "The new Amazon for alcohol" – BoozExchange has the opportunity to turn the $1.5 Trillion Dollar alcohol industry onto its head.

Boozcoin – The Challenge to the Moon.

January 12, 2022 – Charlestown, Nevis & St Kitts – Booz DAO LLC, the developer of BoozCoin, the first cryptocurrency for the alcohol market, announces that the Pre ICO public offering was a great success validating the integration of Sumsub, ICO Admin and the smart contract on Solana. We tested our support team who responded well ahead of our target metrics. With over 490,000 hits we exceeded our forecast and helped stress test our Know Your Customer software and the support team. Funds raised so far are ahead of expectations with a total current raise of over $330,000 while currently in phase 1.

Said Jatoshi, Creator of BoozDao LLC, “This was all about testing and training and I am delighted with how our systems, processes and staff responded to the challenge. We are currently analysing the metrics and are fine tuning our message to ensure that all interested investors have an opportunity to be part of the Booz Army and create as much potential as possible, to reap huge rewards by being in at the beginning”.

Jatoshi continued, “We are building trust in the marketplace for our vision to bring Crypto to the $1.5 Trillion alcohol industry by ensuring that no bad guys get into our community”

About Boozcoin

It started as an internal analysis system to buy and sell the cheapest fine wines in the world.

Over the last four years, our team has been perfecting the wine data analytics system for private investors to buy and sell wine for investment.

Please visit https://boozcoin.com/about-boozcoin/

About BoozExchange

The “BoozExchange” offers a base for BoozCoins to begin it’s growth. But it will not be the only place for BoozCoin. Since BoozCoin is a free decentralized market with no single group or entity controlling the coin. Please visit https://boozexchange.com/

