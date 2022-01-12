LemonSwap sets for the Pre-Sale on Pinksale

Lemon Swap team is pleased to announce its Pre-Sale, which is set to take place on PinkSale next week. On the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), $LEMON Token is the next generation of reflection token, By offering rewards in multiple reward tokens to optimise user profits both now and in the future.
$LEMON Tokens users will automatically receive a proportional share of 7% of every transaction in multiple rewards. This is automatically transferred to their wallet every 60 minutes, and it also gives users option to withdraw their tokens manually in other reward tokens.
Lemon Swap Token Bridge
Lemon Swap Token is the token which will bridge the gap between meme tokens and alt coins. It will have advantage as community is able to get rewards in 5 of the most favourite coins of the community (BTC, BUSD, BNB, CAKE & SHIB).
Features Of Lemon Swap
Use case like a functional swap and dashboard/Dapp already up and running and much more in development.
Vesting and Anti-Dump
Extra 2% sell fee:
$LEMON sells are restricted to less than 0.5% of the total supply + extra 2% selling fee is applied to all sells to reduce arbitrage, swing-trading and whales dumps.
Anti-Whale:
The max supply a wallet can hold is capped at 0.5% of the total supply which helps counter dumping from big investors also known as whales.
Lemon Swap Vision
Lemon Swap token was created by team of 5 cryptocurrency enthusiasts who, like many other people, have been rugged / dumped on in other projects, so their mission was to create something which gives satisfaction to users by keeping everything transparent, by achieving this we will have another great use case for our coin, which will help us in reducing the quantity of coins from the market by manual buy back and burns.
With the current Lemon Swap beta, we will be looking to test for bugs, functionality and look for ways to improve our UI for the best trading experience. Our Swap will continue to evolve as we test our beta and the updates will be added with the full launch of the Decentralized exchange.
Supported Reward Tokens:
Keeping BNB as default reward token, as users can get rewards automatically. Currently we have set our automatic rewards timer to distribute rewards every 60 minutes which may be changed according to community’s demands and same will happen with anti-whale functions and maximum wallet transactions.
Lemon Swap Token has a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000 (1 Trillion), from which 20% has been burnt already and tokens will be burnt manually as well by buying them back from the community to keep the price hyped.
Buy Tax (10%):
7% of every BUY will be distributed towards holders
1% of every Buy will go towards Liquidity
1% of every Buy will go towards Marketing
1% of every Buy will go towards Dev wallet (which will be used for manual buy back / burns + for the ecosystem maintenance)
Sell Tax (12%)
7% of every BUY will be distributed towards holders
2% of every Buy will go towards Liquidity
2% of every Buy will go towards Marketing
1% of every Buy will go towards Dev wallet (which will be used for manual buy back / burns + for the ecosystem maintenance)
Transfers between wallets will suffer same Tax as BUY tax.
Audit: https://github.com/ContractChecker/audits/blob/main/LemonSwapToken%20Audit%20Report%20-%20By%20ContractChecker.pdf
Telegram: https://t.me/LemonSwapNet
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LemonSwapNet
Media Contact
Company Name: LemonSwap
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://lemonswap.net/
