Two New Heritage Candles Fundraising Brochures Added To Fundraising Zone

Fundraising Zone’s Joe Wolpin has announced the addition of two new Heritage Candles Fundraiser catalogs to their candle fundraising list. — Source
Joe explains, “The Holiday Collection candle brochure we currently have is a hit with everyone since it’s a great way to collect money for a good cause during the holidays. Candle aficionados, on the other hand, can enjoy the delightful fragrances of a burning candle all year round. This is why we’ve added two additional candle catalogs to our fundraising brochure collection. Schools and children’s sports teams can collect revenue by selling candles throughout the year, whether in the spring, summer, or fall.”
The Earth Collection
Nonprofits can earn even more money by participating in this popular eco candle fundraiser. While the Holiday Candles cost $12, the Earth Candle Catalog sells candles for $15 to $8, depending on the size and scent chosen. With a 40% profit margin on every dollar generated, more money goes to the children’s programs you care about. There are 17 popular flavors to pick from, including Rain Forest, Balsam Fir, and Lemongrass & Sage, among others.
The Spring Collection
The Holiday Collection, which is popular in the fall, is comparable to this spring candle fundraiser scheme. Schools and youth groups can now sell candles twice a year. Parents adore the $12 candles and the fact that they still make a 40% profit on each one sold. Orange Vanilla, Sea Mist & Lavender, and Warm Home are among the ten popular scents available. Finally, all candles are elegantly packaged and ready to give as gifts.
Benefits of choosing Heritage Candles
Heritage Candles Program is free and easy to start. Parents and teachers love the following benefits of this program:
- Heritage Candles are hand dipped right here in the USA.
- It is free to get started.
- Sell candles all year round.
- Any school or team makes 40% profit across the board.
- Free shipping with only 150 units ordered.
Joe concludes, “Many schools sell candy, cookie dough or popcorn to raise funds. However, once the treats are eaten, they are gone forever. On the other hand, each of these scented candles burns up to 75 hours long. This means your supporters will enjoy the smell of their favorite candle aromas for many months to come.”
How do Candle Fundraisers work?
There are 5 simple steps to follow:
- Parents Call to sign up for the program at fundraisingzone.com.
- Catalogs are sent for free in the mail.
- Volunteers show the 4 color brochures to family members and friends.
- Collect payment up front for each candle purchased.
- After receiving candles in the mail, simply deliver them to the customers.
Expect delivery within two weeks after payment.
To learn more about Heritage Candles fundraisers visit the website here.
