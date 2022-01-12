Pink Print Announces Hottest Industry Event for Women Entrepreneurs

Pink Print and CEO Stormi Banks are pleased to invite all powerhouse female entrepreneurs to learn from some of the best in the business in a luxury setting, in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 18-19, 2022, as part of Pink Print Presents: Link Up.
The two-day event includes a round trip to Los Angeles and will be hosted in a luxurious West Hollywood Hills mansion. The unique opportunity aims to provide a space for female entrepreneurs to share best practices, education, encouragement and elevate themselves, via keynote speakers, networking sessions and content creation for women of all industries.
The luxury learning experience will allow attendees to garner key advice and information to propel their businesses 10x in 2022. Day 1, Friday, March 18, will spotlight the secrets to building a profitable business, per some of the most elite women across numerous industries, who all have experience in building and sustaining seven-figure businesses, themselves. On Saturday, March 19, for Day 2, will focus on using marketing initiatives to build a seven-figure company. Guests will learn how to derive results-driven marketing plans to help increase sales and build a stable and reliable following for their businesses. Additionally, all food, drinks, networking and luxury experiences, not to mention giveaways, on both days, are included.
Joining Pink Print CEO Banks on the stage as special guest speakers include Destine Patton, a self-made millionaire and founder of Sidity Society, Ellie Diop, a well-renowned business strategy coach and transformational speaker, and a secret guest speaker who built an Instagram empire, without using ads, and is worth millions.
VIP tickets include roundtrip flight and a luxurious room in a mansion, along with access to exclusive networking social media groups, giveaways, business photoshoots and even a rare opportunity to visit with funding specialist, Stormi Banks.
For more information and purchasing tickets to Link Up, please visit https://pinkprintlinkup.com/ and for more information about Banks, Pink Print and its ‘Build Business Credit Like a Boss’ course, go to https://pinkprint.net/
About Stormi Banks
Stormi Banks, CEO of Pink Print, is the founder of the “Build Business Credit Like a Boss” Course, which is a course that teaches how to leverage your business credit to get funding to young female aspiring entrepreneurs. To join her program, take advantage of a new initial offer: Business Credit Course – $78 – Helping Businesses Build Their Credit, visit: https://pinkprint.net/products/business-credit-course-preorder
Media Contact
Company Name: PinkPrint
Contact Person: Stormi Banks
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.pinkprintlinkup.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Pink Print Announces Hottest Industry Event for Women Entrepreneurs
