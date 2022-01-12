Alex Levin Enjoys Rave Reviews for The Modern Abstract Jerusalem and Jewish Paintings

Alex Levin of Art Levin Corp Inc. continues to reiterate his commitment to using his creativity and ingenuity to create unique art pieces that offer an amazing blend of surrealism and realism as evident in the Modern Abstract Jerusalem and Jewish Paintings. The collection has continued to receive accolades from art collectors across the globe for its exclusivity and uniqueness.
“I’m excited to ignite your imagination with my new Abstract Colors of Judaism series. With strong, modern forms and eye-catching colors, I seek to capture the eternal spirit of Israel and Jerusalem. My paintings evoke light and movement while depicting classic locations in Jerusalem. The series includes abstract paintings of the streets of old Jerusalem, Jewish Temple, and the Western Wall (Kotel). This series invites you to see Jerusalem in new and profound ways while revealing the aura of the city along with visual commentary on its astonishing energy. Journey with me to the everlasting city of peace,” said Alex Levin.
The global art industry has evolved over the years, thanks to the emergence of a plethora of talented artists creating “out of this world” pieces to meet the demands of collectors. However, Alex Levin is practically challenging the status quo, leveraging his years of experience and wealth of knowledge gathered studying with Professor Baruch Elron, the former Chairman of Israel Artist Association, to create exceptional art pieces.
Alex Levin shows the holiness and rigidity of Israel and eternal Jerusalem in The Modern Abstract Jerusalem and Jewish Paintings, offering a new look through modern forms, colors, and compositions. The series features over 100 paintings that show the connection between the two Jerusalem of Heavenly and Earthly. The collection chronicles the different looks of Jerusalem through the paint of a talented artist.
In addition to the Modern Abstract Jerusalem and Jewish Paintings, Alex has also created several other series that have captivated the attention of art collectors across the globe. Other works from the Israeli artist include Jewish and Judaica Paintings, Jerusalem Paintings, Jerusalem Temple Paintings, Paintings of Tel Aviv, Sukkah wall banners and decoration, amongst others.
For more information about the Modern Abstract Jerusalem and Jewish Paintings and other works from Alex Levin, visit – https://artlevin.com/.
