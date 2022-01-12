Bay Area journalist Lady Diviniti claims Kanye West smells good

Lady Diviniti, a Bay Area, California based artist and journalist describes a pleasant experience upon meeting Kanye West and a “full circle moment’’ claiming the “Praise God” singer to be kind and embracing during the latest annual Donda Sports Homecoming game which took place December 22nd of 2021.
Despite any preconceived assumptions that Kanye would be upset over a missed reconciliation with estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and more specifically during that time period before new girlfriend Julia Fox comes into frame; Kanye appeared to be content while enjoying time with friends, mingling and smelling good according to Lady Diviniti’s observation in her post on Big Indy Magazine’s most recent blog.
Diviniti, who’s been very vocal surrounding journalism integrity admits to feeling nervous immediately before meeting Mr. West; “I did somewhat freeze up initially upon meeting Ye, but I quickly learned there was no need for that since he’s actually not as intimidating as big media makes him seem, he was actually quite the opposite and very embracing.” She also goes on to describe his scent” — I’m not sure of the name of the cologne Kanye was wearing, but it was good! It smelled like a smoky frankincense with a hint of citrus, faint but delightful, not at all overbearing.’’
It’s unclear if Kanye West recycles his styles often or if he has multiple pairs of the same items but he’s taken heat from both disappointed fans and public figures for a lack of style and rewearing outfits. Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree Samuels took to Twitter to state he’s “always been a Kanye fan” yet “really hates how he’s been dressing these last two years — he used to be an inspiration with clothes and jewelry. Now this guy just wears hoodies and black gloves and it bothers me.”
Media Contact
Company Name: Bigindymagazine.com
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website: www.bigindymagazine.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Bay Area journalist Lady Diviniti claims Kanye West smells good
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.