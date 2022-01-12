California Climate Change is fueling growth for local home window tinting company, Tahoe Solar Film.

Tahoe & Truckee Climate Change is fueling growth for local home window tinting company, Tahoe Solar Film. The company is located in Tahoe and Truckee area has become quite popular for its specialized window tinting service.
The tints from Tahoe Solar Film are Industry leading ceramic and metalized window tint is designed to work with all types of glass, including high-end Low-E glass, and reduce heat and glare by 50% on average, damaging UV rays by 99%, which increases windows overall insulation value by 1/3.
“Before and after surface temperatures of phones on display at the Reno Apple store. 12 degrees cooler, the window tint made a huge difference!”
Truckee, California is located at a high altitude which makes it comparatively warm and therefore the houses require advanced film technology to safely reduce the sun’s intensity and create a more comfortable living environment. The company provides state-of-the-art films, which are crystal clear and so fine that they are nearly invisible once applied properly.
“The real benefit comes from energy savings and blocking harmful UV rays. At such high altitudes, homes in the Tahoe area are bombarded with a tremendous amount of harmful solar rays. Not only do these rays drastically increase the temperature of your home, but they will also damage your furnishings”, said an official from Tahoe Solar Film.
The company provides both commercial and residential window tinting services. The harmful sun rays can drastically increase the interior temperature and even, over time, damage furnishings. Tahoe Solar Film has the tools and the experience to provide state-of-the-art window tinting to any size commercial property.
“Because of the superior quality, your windows are crystal clear, with no waves or glare – which some other tints leave behind post-installation. This gives you a pristine, uncompromised view of the outdoors while enjoying the comforts of the indoors”, said an official from Tahoe Solar Film.
To learn more, use the media contact outlets below.
Media Contact
Company Name: Tahoe Solar Film
Email: Send Email
Address:102 Todd Ct
City: New Washoe City
State: NV 89704
Country: United States
Website: https://tahoesolarfilm.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: California Climate Change is fueling growth for local home window tinting company, Tahoe Solar Film.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.