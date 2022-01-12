California Climate Change is fueling growth for local home window tinting company, Tahoe Solar Film.

Tahoe & Truckee Climate Change is fueling growth for local home window tinting company, Tahoe Solar Film. The company is located in Tahoe and Truckee area has become quite popular for its specialized window tinting service.

The tints from Tahoe Solar Film are Industry leading ceramic and metalized window tint is designed to work with all types of glass, including high-end Low-E glass, and reduce heat and glare by 50% on average, damaging UV rays by 99%, which increases windows overall insulation value by 1/3.

“Before and after surface temperatures of phones on display at the Reno Apple store. 12 degrees cooler, the window tint made a huge difference!”

Truckee, California is located at a high altitude which makes it comparatively warm and therefore the houses require advanced film technology to safely reduce the sun’s intensity and create a more comfortable living environment. The company provides state-of-the-art films, which are crystal clear and so fine that they are nearly invisible once applied properly.

“The real benefit comes from energy savings and blocking harmful UV rays. At such high altitudes, homes in the Tahoe area are bombarded with a tremendous amount of harmful solar rays. Not only do these rays drastically increase the temperature of your home, but they will also damage your furnishings”, said an official from Tahoe Solar Film.

The company provides both commercial and residential window tinting services. The harmful sun rays can drastically increase the interior temperature and even, over time, damage furnishings. Tahoe Solar Film has the tools and the experience to provide state-of-the-art window tinting to any size commercial property.

“Because of the superior quality, your windows are crystal clear, with no waves or glare – which some other tints leave behind post-installation. This gives you a pristine, uncompromised view of the outdoors while enjoying the comforts of the indoors”, said an official from Tahoe Solar Film.

To learn more, use the media contact outlets below.

Media Contact

Company Name: Tahoe Solar Film

Email: Send Email

Address:102 Todd Ct

City: New Washoe City

State: NV 89704

Country: United States

Website: https://tahoesolarfilm.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: California Climate Change is fueling growth for local home window tinting company, Tahoe Solar Film.