3 Ways Smart Locks Will Change the Life – Is SECURAM Wi-Fi Smart Lock a Good Choice?

SECURAM has launched EOS Smart Lock with fingerprint, code, remote control support including voice management via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The company is currently offering $30 discount as part of the launch offer. The first advantage of the SECURAM EOS Smart Lock is that there is no need to look around for keys and created a stylish impression. The lock also enables users to allow their friends inside their home during their absence. The smart lock is compatible with left and right handle doors. The installation can be completed easily by following the instructions without any technician assistance.

The SECURAM EOS smart lock establishes connectivity with smart devices via Wi-Fi. The SECURAM Guard app enable users to lock/unlock, check door status and invite guests remotely. It’s possible to generate and send passcodes with different schedules. The lock is an ideal option for vacation rentals because of the date-based codes.

The integrated fingerprint sensor enables users to easily unlock the properly in a secured manner. The smart lock can be attached to any standard door and can be controlled via SECURAM Guard app with the help of the AES 128-bit encryption technology. Moreover, the lock adds an additional layer of security via a unique one-time code encryption algorithm. The company has adopted modern and ergonomic milled metal design. The smart lock borrows power via 4 AA batteries. The app automatically issues alerts when the battery capacity is low.

The SECURAM EOS smart lock is priced at $199.99 with an additional $30 discount for a limited time. The launch offer will not last for a long time and hence Grab the product right now and experience secured lifestyle.

Media Contact

Company Name: SECURAM Systems, Inc.

Contact Person: Kristine Lucero

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 (805) 988-8088

Country: United States

Website: https://securamsmart.com

