3 Ways Smart Locks Will Change the Life – Is SECURAM Wi-Fi Smart Lock a Good Choice?

SECURAM has launched EOS Smart Lock with fingerprint, code, remote control support including voice management via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The company is currently offering $30 discount as part of the launch offer. The first advantage of the SECURAM EOS Smart Lock is that there is no need to look around for keys and created a stylish impression. The lock also enables users to allow their friends inside their home during their absence. The smart lock is compatible with left and right handle doors. The installation can be completed easily by following the instructions without any technician assistance.
The SECURAM EOS smart lock establishes connectivity with smart devices via Wi-Fi. The SECURAM Guard app enable users to lock/unlock, check door status and invite guests remotely. It’s possible to generate and send passcodes with different schedules. The lock is an ideal option for vacation rentals because of the date-based codes.
The integrated fingerprint sensor enables users to easily unlock the properly in a secured manner. The smart lock can be attached to any standard door and can be controlled via SECURAM Guard app with the help of the AES 128-bit encryption technology. Moreover, the lock adds an additional layer of security via a unique one-time code encryption algorithm. The company has adopted modern and ergonomic milled metal design. The smart lock borrows power via 4 AA batteries. The app automatically issues alerts when the battery capacity is low.
The SECURAM EOS smart lock is priced at $199.99 with an additional $30 discount for a limited time. The launch offer will not last for a long time and hence Grab the product right now and experience secured lifestyle.
Media Contact
Company Name: SECURAM Systems, Inc.
Contact Person: Kristine Lucero
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 (805) 988-8088
Country: United States
Website: https://securamsmart.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.