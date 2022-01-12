Marketing Gurus Reveal PPC Trends For 2022 Success

London, UK – January 12, 2022 – Since COVID-19, companies and digital marketers around the world are dealing with more competition than ever before. First-class websites are now a necessity, as is an engaged social audience and viral content – but if you really want to gain an edge, then PPC efforts need to take pride of place when it comes to your marketing strategy.
Companies wanting to maintain visibility, get noticed and reach new customers in 2022 need to be up-to-date with PPC trends. Brands that aren’t making use of PPC run the risk of losing out to competitors. The PPC experts at The Brains have come together to compile PPC trends to watch in 2022, including potential new platforms for PPC ad campaigns, mobile-friendly PPC ads and advances in PPC automation.
Discussing PPC trends of 2022, Lenka Stefanakova, Senior Account Strategist for PPC, says:
“With new privacy policy changes coming into play, marketers will really need to securely collect first-party data to elevate their marketing efforts. As the data is becoming more blanketed, companies should be really focusing on creating strong adverts that stand out. Video ads are a must-have asset for any brand in 2022. Also, don’t forget that the user journey is complicated, and people shop around – they don’t tend to convert on the very first website visit. To really succeed this year, you need to truly understand your audience and learn about their touchpoints, discover where they hang out and reconnect with them.” – Lenka Stefanakova, Senior Account Strategist for PPC, The Brains
The in-depth blog post, outlining the hottest PPC trends and tips for 2022, can be found below:
https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk/blog/ppc-trends-for-2022-how-to-get-noticed
About The Brains
The Brains is a leading digital marketing agency in London, focused on strategies that offer unbeatable ROI and long-term business success. The Brains offers content marketing, SEO, lead generation and first-class PPC services among others.
For more information, please contact:
Jonathan Lemer, Director, The Brains
Email: jonathan@thebrains.co.uk
Telephone: 0333 050 7328
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thebrainsmarketing
Website: https://thebrainsmarketing.co.uk
