Alfa Chemistry Materials Begins to Supply Carbon fibers for Nanotech Research

New York, USA – January 12, 2022 – Carbon nanotubes are very appealing to researchers to develop novel materials with more favorable features. As a supplier of a wide array of materials, trusted by both industry and academia, Alfa Chemistry Materials further diversifies its product types and announces the offering of carbon fibers earlier this month.

The practical use of carbon fibers can be traced back to the 1960s and plenty of efforts were subsequently followed to develop high mechanical performance carbon fibers. Now carbon fibers have become the top one choice fiber in industry due to their high tensile strength, low densities, good thermal and electrical conductivities, and high thermal and chemical stabilities.

“Carbon fibers are fibers about 5-10 micrometres in diameter and are composed mostly of carbon atoms. As a strong, stiff, lightweight material, carbon fiber has the potential to replace steel. There is growing popularity to use carbon fibers to manufacture specialized, high-performance products like aircrafts, race cars and sporting equipment. With continuous development, their application has been expanded into aerospace, civil engineering, and motorsports, along with many other areas,” says a senior scientist from Alfa Chemistry Materials.

With the purity of 95% or above, the carbon nano fibers (CAS 1333-86-4) offered by Alfa Chemistry Materials are fine black powders whose particle sizes range from 5 to 500 nm. They appear spherical under electron microscope. Usually, the surface area, dimensions, and distribution of the pores depend on the precursor and on the conditions of carbonization and activation. Pore sizes are classified by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) as micropores (pore width 50 nm).

About Alfa Chemistry Materials

As a sub-branch of Alfa Chemistry, Alfa Chemistry Materials has a versatile collection of material offerings. After years of tireless endeavors, the company has gained universal recognition as a trust-worthy supplier from its clients worldwide. Fully aware of the most recent technology trend and knowing what customers truly need, the company never stops steps to optimize its product lines. This year, the company outlines carbon nanotubes, fullerene (carbon spheres), graphene, high purity materials, MOFs and COFs compound, molecular sieve, quantum dots as its major products for customers across the globe. Meanwhile, the company has already extended its offerings to catalysts, lipids, functional polymers, materials, metals, polymers, regents and many more.

