SIDUS HEROES Unveils Some Important Details About Its Beta Releases

SIDUS HEROES, a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Play-to-Earn (P2E) metaverse game has recently unveiled what each beta version has in store for its players. SIDUS HEROES has promised many earning opportunities, if the high-quality HD graphics aren’t enough to interest you.

The presale for the NFT collection starts in January. The beta versions will be released in three phases – the closed beta version 1.0 on January 10th, the open beta 2.0 on January 23rd and the open beta version 3.0 on February 14th, which is also Valentine’s Day. As per SIDUS’ recent announcement, players will be able to enjoy the game as long as they have 1 Hero. Although, for those who want to advance faster and receive more rewards, it is recommended that a team of 3 Heroes be formed, which is the best way to get the most out of the game.

SIDUS HEROES has categorized their NFTs into two primary collections — GENESIS and ACADEMY. On Jan 10th, SIDUS HEROES launches the closed beta version of the game, which will be only available to the holders of NFTs from the SIDUS GENESIS collection. On Jan 23rd, the team will be launching the public beta version and that will be available to holders of NFTs from either the SIDUS GENESIS or the SIDUS ACADEMY collections. On Feb 14th, SIDUS HEROES plans to release a beta version 3.0. Heroes from both collections will have three rarity levels — Common, Epic and Legendary, with three different race types and fighting abilities — VOLTRONE, OGYA and RAPTORIAN.

All three releases will have four types of weapons — Kinetic, Thermal, Fire and Hydrogenic. Higher firepower will be offered in future versions. Furthermore, the beta version 1.0 does not feature any armor; the beta 2.0 will come with Common and Uncommon armor; and the 3rd beta 3.0 release will offer additional unique armor.

Unlike the closed beta (v1.0) with no armored NFTs, both the open beta versions (v2.0 & v3.0) will have three armor types — VOLTRONE, OGYA and RAPTORIAN. Only the 3.0 version will have gadgets and a Hero upgrade system.

The game will have several fighting arenas that offer different experiences. The Closed Beta willhave two arenas — RAPTORIAN and VOLTRONE, whereas the open beta versions will include four different arenas — SIDUS STATION, VOLTRONE’S PLANET, OGYA’S PLANET & RAPTORIAN’S PLANET.

Moreover, “Boss” levels will be included in every release for cooperative and competitive gameplay. The 1.0 version includes only one type of boss, an Elemental Tesseract with two bosses. Robot and Mushroom will be added to the 2.0 version and the 3.0 release will have all the mentioned bosses plus one extra — the Slug.

Only the open beta v3.0 will feature active elements for each of the environments that can be used for unique tactical situations. In addition, all three releases will be part of the first season of the game – the Rookie League.

To learn more about the upcoming three releases, visit SIDUS HEROES’ blog and official Twitter account.

