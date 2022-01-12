Event Management Software by Evenesis Enables Seamless Event Management Saving Time, Facilitates Marketing, and Boosts Sales

Evenesis provides customized and localized software solutions for event management, conference management, and virtual event hosting. It enables businesses to connect with audiences before, during, and after the event. It facilitates the development of websites for the event, simplifies registrations, enables integrated online payments, and does much more.

According to announcements released by Evenesis and Yusno Yunos, event management software developed by the team from this business is versatile and has already helped event management companies achieve much more with their time and resources.

The event registration and RSVP feature with this software have customizable templates. Users can set events as private with unique codes and passwords that grant access. Event registration can be connected to a payment gateway of the client’s choice. Successful registrations are immediately acknowledged with an automatic email and e-ticket.

Evenisis supports analytics through real-time data on ticket sales, email responses, payments made, etc. It serves as a dashboard to track the progress of an event. The data can easily be shared across platforms and transferred to Excel for study.

Facial recognition-based event check-ins by Evenesis are 15 times quicker than manual check-ins and five times faster than barcode-based checks. The software streamlines event check-ins by identifying attendees using photos uploaded during pre-registration.

The Evenesis virtual event platform lets users host all types of events, including conferences, workshops, and product launches for as few as 50 individuals and as many as 10,000.

The software provides a virtual lobby for the attendees, an interactive program agenda, chats, live Q&A sessions, premium support, analytics, and more.

Evenesis has all the five essential features that a virtual event platform must possess. These are customization for website, app, email templates, etc. It should facilitate communication and engagement, such as integrated email and SMS blasts. Users should be able to monetize the event smoothly.

Yusno Yunos of Evenesis said, “A virtual event, or more commonly known as an online event, is an organized gathering that takes place over the internet. Virtual events, which do not require participants to gather and meet in an actual location, allow people from all over the world to experience the event and its content online while remaining where they are.

Well, we are no strangers to virtual events in today’s COVID-affected society. People have been staying at home or working from home since the government imposed stay-at-home and work-from-home orders.

With virtual events being a niche component of the event industry, many people and corporate entities have gradually shifted their businesses to the online platform for more exposure. Check out this collection of resources to help you make the most of online or virtual events for your business. Virtual events are the future. The right virtual event platform for your event will help you recreate the vibe of physical events through digital experiences. Unlike virtual meeting software designed for small groups, a virtual event platform includes more interactive features and event rooms to split speakers and users.

Physical distancing is the key impetus for preventing the transmission of contagious diseases in the face of the pandemic. The current trend revolves entirely around remote participants. Virtual events have made their way to the event industry, and physical experience will soon be optional.”

Established in 2010, Evenesis – Y Us Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian company with a solid client base in Singapore, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. It designs customizable software for corporate event planners, professional conference organizers, exhibition organizers, and training companies. The software streamlines processes, saves time and helps event managers meet deadlines confidently.

