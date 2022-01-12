SIDUS HEROES: Set to dominate the play-to-earn world

Unlike any other Play-to-Earn (P2E) gaming models of today, such as that used by Axie Infinity, SIDUS HEROES is more accessible and is open to all. The game does not require you to install an app on your iOS, Android, or even your gaming PCs and Macs. All you have to do is to head to sidusheroes.com on any browser, and you’re in!

Easy right? This eliminates the preliminary steps usually needed before gaining access to a game, so you can get right to enjoying and earning in no time. This is made possible with the use of WebGL-based technology, Unreal Engine 5. With this technology, you can access SIDUS HEROES even if you do not own the latest phone model or the highest rated gaming PC. All you need is the internet, and you’re good to go.

In the SIDUS HEROES game, you’re not just a player. You can become someone of high standing, something never before seen in your typical run-of-the-mill games. In this futuristic setting, you can choose any role for yourself. Some will choose violence and strive for power that way, challenging other players to duels in the Battle Arena or they can build fighting legions and try to rise to the top as one.

You can also choose to spend your time exploring all corners of the metaverse and seek out many adventures while doing so. You can equip your spaceship for long travels and pillage the galaxy as pirates plunder the seas. Exciting, right?

Not just that! Your Hero can also become a builders or a farmer and generally work on transforming your own little corner of the universe into an oasis amid a world of chaos. There’s no limit to how creative you want to get in the task of transforming your very own land. You can do whatever you want and even sell your land for a profit!

Aside from that, you can also have in-game pets that you can take with you onto the battlefield. They can serve as a companion who boosts your main Hero or any other playable character you can play. What sets SIDUS HEROES apart from other play-to-earn games is that these pets are NFTs that you can collect while visiting different planets in the universe and you can also sell or exchange them at bazaars. SIDUS Marketplace is at place where players can sell their crafts, find rare artifacts from faraway comets and hire skilled fighters for future raids on enemy stations.

A new world to enjoy and get lost in

SIDUS HEROES takes players to a whole different universe, one in which technological developments have reached the point of merging with all living beings, becoming one with them. This cosmos is inhabited by 12 tech-based species. Just as with the NFT collection, characteristics, traits and every Hero’s view on life is predetermined by the race they belong to.

Despite all their differences, unending clashes and general mayhem, SIDUS’ scenarios and objectives pull in individuals from varied backgrounds and drive them to find common ground. They must collaborate if they want to advance. Which means players can team up and take on challenging missions together.

NFT Heroes with a higher rarity level have a higher status in the SIDUS community and enjoy bigger rewards in Galaxy Staking. So what are you waiting for? Get playing – go explore the universe, collect pets, upgrade cards and earn as you enjoy this fascinating new world!

More information on how the game works can be found in SIDUS official blog.

