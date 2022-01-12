SIDUS HEROES Has Much More to Come This January

SIDUS HEROES, a popular play-to-earn (P2E), browser-based, RPG metaverse game with next-generation graphics, has recently announced its January roadmap to the public.

According to an official tweet, the SIDUS project is starting the year with a SIDUS Academy non-fungible token (NFT) presale in January. SIDUS’ utility token, the SIDUS, is trading at $0.1445 at the time of writing and will be listed on ByBit, one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, on January 10th. On the same day, SIDUS will be releasing a closed beta version of the game that will be accessible to Genesis NFT holders.

On January 12th, the public NFT sale will begin with its round two staking. As per a previous announcement, SIDUS will release information about its spaceship shuttles on the 15th, closely followed by the launch of a public beta version of the game exclusively for holders of NFTs from the SIDUS Genesis and SIDUS Academy collections on January 23rd.

Many gamers are excited about the SIDUS Academy beta release, as can be seen from the comment made by a Twitter user going by the pseudonym “Trinhhan11” – “What game is this, guys, the graphics are so good, it looks so good.”

The SIDUS’ NFT collection is listed on OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, which consists of 6,000 unique NFT Heroes with distinctive capabilities within the game. The collection features 4,000 Original NFT Heroes, 1,000 Rare Heroes, 500 Legendary Heroes, and 500 Partnership NFT Heroes. Nonetheless, the base price for an NFT from the collection is 0.7 ETH, with the most expensive Hero tagged at 5,000 ETH (at the time of writing), which makes it worth more than $19 million!

SIDUS might well change the metaverse P2E gaming industry but it’s still in its very early stage and has a lot of room for improvement. Unlike other P2E metaverse games, SIDUS already offers multiple income opportunities and has amassed a large fan base.

To learn more about the project, you can find all of SIDUS’ links here.

