Memorygram, A truly unique and beautiful way to capture memorable life moments in the form of a book

Based in Austin Texas, Memorygram is a one-of-a-kind digital storytelling platform that helps people turn their precious life moments into a book using their service. People can create a custom book of memories by sharing their stories and pictures with Memorygram. The process is straightforward and offers customization to make it a valuable keepsake.
“Sharing stories and reflecting on memories throughout your life is a gift not only for yourself, but also your loved ones. The process of reminiscing reveals important values, preferences, and characteristics unique to your personal identity, family history, and cultural makeup. To cherish these memories, Memorygram enables us to transcribe the special moments across our lifetime in the form of a book,” said Sara Damiano, the Founder of Memorygram.
“In my decade-long career in healthcare, I have seen many families struggle to share meaningful conversations, which leads to distress, anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Journal of Personality and Social Psychology researchers has found that reminiscing increases social connectedness, meaning in life, self-continuity, optimism, self-esteem and positive mood. We built Memorygram utilizing a scientific approach to enhance nostalgia and bring a greater sense of meaning to the lives of our users,” Sara added.
The story collection process is well defined as Memorygram sends open-ended questions to the recipient every week for a year and collects their responses and images in a book. In the end, recipients also can customize the hard book cover to their liking.
“Our process is flexible and empowering for users as we carefully created a user design interface with the goal of putting the recipient at ease. They can choose a question from our library containing hundreds of questions, let the program choose randomly, or even create a question for themselves. We believe in autonomy and representation, the memory book is beyond just photos, it is a customized story of your life,” said Sara.
Instant delivery, fast shipping, additional copies, multi-language, high-quality books with thick paper, custom-designed cover styles, money-back guarantee are some of the impressive features of Memorygram.
“Our customer-centric approach is what makes us different in the industry. We truly believe in creating beautiful and long-lasting memories for our clients. For every book ordered with Memorygram, we donate a book to local libraries and community-based organizations supporting literacy for children in need,” Sara added.
Memorygram currently focuses on US, Canadian, Australian, and UK markets.
Media Contact
Company Name: Memorygram
Contact Person: Sara Damiano
Email: Send Email
Phone: 949-236-9461
Address:3571 Far West Blvd.
City: Austin
State: Texas 78731
Country: United States
Website: https://Memorygram.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.