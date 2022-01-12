Dry Tech Waterproofing Helps Knoxville Area Residents Reclaim Living Spaces from Mold and Water Damage

Each year the cost of mold and water damage exceeds $2.5 billion annually across the United States, with the average claim ranging between $2582-$6965.
Although some types of water damage, such as from storms, are largely unpreventable, others can be planned for and eliminated.
This quarter, Dry Tech Waterproofing discusses how waterproofing, moisture control, and water damage repairs can help Knoxville area residents reclaim living spaces, prevent health hazards, and eliminate the risk of damage to homes and property.
The Risks of Water Damage and High Moisture
Health Risks
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there are several potential health hazards attributable to water damage.
- Chemical hazards – water and moisture can release chemicals from paint, treated wood, insulation and more into the home.
- Mold and mildew – mold can cause serious respiratory illness including and up to death
- Electrical hazards – water and moisture may pose an electrical risk if in areas with outlets or appliances
Property Damage
Even small amounts of water or moisture could cause untold damage to homes and property according to Dry Tech Waterproofing. Left unchecked and unaddressed, this damage could soar into the thousands of dollars.
- Structural damage – left unrepaired, moisture and water can cause serious damage to underlying structures that may not be visible behind walls or in floors or ceilings.
- Damage to Property – personal property in high moisture areas or where water damage has occurred can quickly ruin
- Stains and Odors – water and moisture are notorious for causing both unsightly stains as well as unfavorable odors that linger
Dry Tech Waterproofing’s process is designed to quickly and reliably discover the underlying cause of the problem, and to offer industry-best solutions that are as affordable as they are effective.
Waterproofing Services
The best way to deal with water damage is to prevent it from happening in the first place. Basements in and around the Knoxville area are notorious for having problems with water infiltration. This can lead to cracking, foundational damage, flooding and more.
Basement and Crawlspace Solutions:
- Waterproofing walls
- Drainage system installation
- Sump pumps
- and more…
Water Damage Repair Services
Water damage can be deceiving, with much of the damage unseen behind or within walls. At Dry Tech Waterproofing they utilize industry-leading best practices and technology to uncover damage, identify the core source of the problem, and offer affordable repair services to remedy the issue at hand.
Basement and Crawlspace Solutions:
- Expert Mold Remediation
- Wall Stabilizing and/or Repair
- Repair of Settling Floors
About Dry Tech Waterproofing
Founded over 9 years ago, Dry Tech Waterproofing is Knoxville’s leading waterproofing and water damage repair specialist. Since its inception, the company has earned a strong track record for affordable pricing without cutting corners, and delivering superior outcomes that perform for decades to come.
As a family-owned business, Dry Tech Waterproofing has won awards representative of their core values and beliefs, including an Ethics Award, Community Service Award, and ‘Doing the Right Thing Award’.
Those interested in learning more about Dry Tech Waterproofing, its services, or in obtaining a free estimate on a proposed project, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 865-240-2242.
Media Contact
Company Name: Dry Tech Waterproofing, LLC
Contact Person: Frank
Email: Send Email
Phone: 865-410-1077
City: Knoxville
State: Tennessee
Country: United States
Website: https://www.thedrytech.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.