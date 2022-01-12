Dry Tech Waterproofing Helps Knoxville Area Residents Reclaim Living Spaces from Mold and Water Damage

This quarter, Dry Tech Waterproofing discusses how waterproofing, moisture control, and water damage repairs can help Knoxville area residents reclaim living spaces, prevent health hazards, and eliminate the risk of damage to homes and property.

Each year the cost of mold and water damage exceeds $2.5 billion annually across the United States, with the average claim ranging between $2582-$6965.

Although some types of water damage, such as from storms, are largely unpreventable, others can be planned for and eliminated.

The Risks of Water Damage and High Moisture

Health Risks

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there are several potential health hazards attributable to water damage.

Chemical hazards – water and moisture can release chemicals from paint, treated wood, insulation and more into the home.

Mold and mildew – mold can cause serious respiratory illness including and up to death

Electrical hazards – water and moisture may pose an electrical risk if in areas with outlets or appliances



Property Damage

Even small amounts of water or moisture could cause untold damage to homes and property according to Dry Tech Waterproofing. Left unchecked and unaddressed, this damage could soar into the thousands of dollars.

Structural damage – left unrepaired, moisture and water can cause serious damage to underlying structures that may not be visible behind walls or in floors or ceilings.

Damage to Property – personal property in high moisture areas or where water damage has occurred can quickly ruin

Stains and Odors – water and moisture are notorious for causing both unsightly stains as well as unfavorable odors that linger



Dry Tech Waterproofing’s process is designed to quickly and reliably discover the underlying cause of the problem, and to offer industry-best solutions that are as affordable as they are effective.

Waterproofing Services

The best way to deal with water damage is to prevent it from happening in the first place. Basements in and around the Knoxville area are notorious for having problems with water infiltration. This can lead to cracking, foundational damage, flooding and more.

Basement and Crawlspace Solutions:

Waterproofing walls

Drainage system installation

Sump pumps

and more…



Water Damage Repair Services

Water damage can be deceiving, with much of the damage unseen behind or within walls. At Dry Tech Waterproofing they utilize industry-leading best practices and technology to uncover damage, identify the core source of the problem, and offer affordable repair services to remedy the issue at hand.

Basement and Crawlspace Solutions:

Expert Mold Remediation

Wall Stabilizing and/or Repair

Repair of Settling Floors



About Dry Tech Waterproofing

Founded over 9 years ago, Dry Tech Waterproofing is Knoxville’s leading waterproofing and water damage repair specialist. Since its inception, the company has earned a strong track record for affordable pricing without cutting corners, and delivering superior outcomes that perform for decades to come.

As a family-owned business, Dry Tech Waterproofing has won awards representative of their core values and beliefs, including an Ethics Award, Community Service Award, and ‘Doing the Right Thing Award’.

Those interested in learning more about Dry Tech Waterproofing, its services, or in obtaining a free estimate on a proposed project, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 865-240-2242.

