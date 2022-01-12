Visdee AiDubber – An efficient, unique, and powerful video dubbing software to meet everyone's personalised needs

United States – Visdee AiDubber is a simple yet robust video dubbing software by one of the leading companies Visdee Technology. Visdee AiDubber works in batches to increase the efficiency of users by ten times. It allows the users to batch add multiple subtitles and captions to videos. Moreover, to add different video dubbings, and create multiple videos, users can make use of this batching feature to increase their productivity. Using this innovative software, users can also generate videos in bulk using a variety of video assets.
AiDubber allows users to speed up their production speed by 10 times. Visdee AiDubber has 25 video dubbing and creation options. It comes with five modes, each of which allows five different types of dubbing, including “MP3+srt dubbing”, MP3+ass dubbing”, MP3 dubbing, txt dubbing, and “srt dubbing”. Visdee AiDubber turns text to speech before dubbing it to a wide variety of languages.
Visdee AiDubber comes with impressive yet simple editing features: Deep De-duplication, Massive Video Effects, Dubbing and Subtitling, Watermark Settings, and Cover Design. Visdee AiDubber is one solution for everyone, whether personal media video creators, video marketers, teachers & students, or small businesses.
One of the spokespersons says, “Visdee AiDubber is rich and easy to use video editing software for editing enthusiast people and personal media video creators. This software has multiple features, including cutting, trim, crop, adjusting video speed to vertical, video matting, adding subtitles, watermark, changing background music. Visdee has transformed editing into more fun.
About Visdee Technology CO. Ltd:
Visdee Technology CO. Ltd is a committed video editing solution provider with ten years of vast experience. The company ensures to provide its customers with the best editing software resulting from expertise and dedication. The company works to solve video-related problems including Video Editing, Video Recording, Videos Conversion, Transfer of Data, and Data Backup.
Media Contact
Company Name: Visdee Technology CO. Ltd
Contact Person: Visdee AiDubber
Email: Send Email
Phone: 0755 02990 0653
Country: United States
Website: https://www.visdee.com/aidubber/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.