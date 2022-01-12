Little Yoga Socks Launches an Exclusive Kids Grip Socks Collection

The best and cutest safety wear for little adventurers

January 12, 2022 – Little Yoga Socks, an innovative anti-slip socks brand, introduces a high-quality non-slip socks collection targeting active toddlers across the globe. The kids grip socks offer style, protection from slips and crashes, and comfort for the little explorers learning to take their first steps.

Kids ranging from 0-5 years are the most adventurous yet prone to injuries due to their limited capabilities. Dangers and challenges do not prevent these brave explorers from getting into every nook and corner at unbelievable speeds. In fact, toddlers learn the most important lessons and motor skills during the first five years of their life. Little Yoga Socks offers parents total peace of mind and kids an extra grip, utmost comfort, and coziness throughout their early escapades. The yoga-like kid’s grip socks provide the confidence for early walkers and active kids to wander indoors safely. Non-slip socks come in a range of colorful product packs such as Into the Wild, Into the Wild Extra Warm, Rainbow Race, etc.

Little Yoga anti-slip socks are loved by parents and toddlers in 50 countries around the world. Kids adore them for their cute colorful designs. Emilia Cole, a mother, and a loyal Little Yoga Socks customer shared her view, “I got the Into the Wild- Extra Warm for my three years old boy. He loves them! I was impressed by the quality. They seem to be warm and comfy. He has been using them for three months- so far, so good!” All products are manufactured using the highest quality cotton blends to ensure little feet are kept warm and comfortable during all weather conditions. The anti-grip pads used in the socks are up to par with adult yoga socks providing the best slip-proof experience to the toddlers during their early romps. Little Yoga Socks can be purchased using Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Google Pay, and Apple Pay and will be delivered to the USA, UK, and Australia is 6-16 business days.

Visit www.littleyogasocks.com to purchase and learn more details on the cutest collection of kids grip socks.

