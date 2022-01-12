'Smart' Thermostats Reduce Energy Costs by 10%

LONDON – The rising cost of natural gas has prompted many people in the UK to seek cheaper, more environmentally-friendly means of heating their homes. According to Heating Wise, a platform that provides advice and information on heating issues, smart thermostats can lower heating costs by as much as 10% while also reducing carbon emissions.
“High energy costs put a major strain on most household budgets, especially during wintertime,” Heating Wise founder Tim Johnson says. “For those who are fed up with the rising price of natural gas – and its adverse effect on the environment – smart thermostats are the way to go.”
More Efficient than Conventional Thermostats
More than three quarters of all UK homes currently rely on natural gas to fuel their central-heating systems, according to recent data. Gas prices, however, have risen by a whopping 400% compared to last year, with the average monthly gas bill standing at £95 as of last April. The Office of Gas and Electricity Markets recently reported that gas now accounts for about 7.5% of total expenditures in the average British household.
For this reason, smart thermostats are becoming increasingly popular, according to Johnson. “They are more cost-effective than conventional thermostats because they maintain temperatures inside the home, thus doing away with constant boiler adjustments,” he explains. “Keeping the boiler on when you’re not at home wastes a lot of energy. But with smart thermostats, boilers don’t have to run continuously, especially in homes where temperatures rise during the day.”
Helping the Fight against Climate Change
Along with being expensive, natural gas has the added disadvantage of being a major contributor to climate change, according to Johnson. “Leaks and irregular gas emissions – so-called ‘fugitive’ gasses – account for roughly 4% of all gasses produced on the planet,” he says. “This serves to raise carbon-dioxide levels while also contributing to light and noise pollution.”
“Until the use of renewable energy becomes standard practice, smart thermostats will remain the most viable heating solution,” Johnson adds. “Our site, heatingwise.co.uk, provides a range of information on smart thermostats, including all the top-rated models that conscientious consumers can use to save energy – and help in the fight against climate change.”
