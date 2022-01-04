The first ever Guinness World Record on Numerology achieved by JC Chaudhry, India

JC Chaudhry, one of India’s top numerologists has set a new world record for the largest digital numerology lesson, educating about the 5,000 year old science.

The first ever Guinness World Record in Numerology and the first world record of 2022 was achieved by one of India’s top numerologists JC Chaudhry educating about the ancient science. Enthusiasts of numerology joined from USA, UK, Middle East and India.

The initiative was organised by CNPL (Chaudhry Nummero Pvt Ltd) and Indian Institute of Numerology to create awareness regarding numerology which was prevalent across ancient cultures like Greece, Egypt, China, Chaldea and India.

Swapnil Dangarikar, the Guinness Record adjudicator said “Guinness World Record London office has opened a new category itself for this achievement and this is a pioneering achievement for the year of 2022. It was wonderful to witness the enthusiasm and zeal, which was exhibited here today, in setting a new World Record based on learning and enhancing life. I congratulate the brand on achieving a new landmark.”

Sharing the achievement, educationist JC Chaudhry said “I want to create awareness regarding how numbers and human life and enigmatically inter connected. From the days of ancient Greek Mathematician and Philosopher Pythagoras who believed that ‘God built universe on numbers’, various visionaries have researched deeply into the fascinating science of numerology’. Our objective with INF – International Numerology Forum and IND – Indian institute of Numerology too is to enhance human life with the help of numerology.”

INF is in plan to open its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and reach out globally to numerologists to synthesize various branches of the discipline and to initiate more researches into this domain. Various media houses in United States, Europe and Middle East has also featured JC Chaudhry on his interventions to enhance the experience of living.

Numerology enthusiasts gathered, digitally learned about the ‘power of name’ and how numbers can influence different aspects of their life regarding career, education and marriage. JC Chaudhry elaborated on the nuances of enhancing human life with numbers.

Media Contact

Company Name: Indian Institute of Numerology

Contact Person: Rahul Easwar (Consultant)

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9846815555

Country: India

Website: www.indianinstituteofnumerology.com

