Premium Health & Wellness Product Producer for the Emerging High Value CBD Marketplace: Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT)

Experienced Manufacturing Company Growing via High Value Subsidiary Acquisitions and Partnerships.

Sonoran Flower Botanical Product Subsidiary Held Arizona Dispensary Grand Opening in August.

AZ Building is 12,000 SF Located on 2.2 Acres with a Dispensary, Infused Kitchen and On-Site Product Cultivation.

Future Plans Call for a 2nd AZ Site of 43,000 SF for Even Larger Operations.

Company Approved for Upcoming Name & Stock Symbol Change by FINRA in the Near Term.

Anything Technologies Media EXMT is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. EXMT is the parent company of subsidiary corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. EXMT and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. The EXMT goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

EXMT Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, Prepares Dispensary Building in Clifton, AZ for Grand Opening, Planning Build-Out for Off-Site Grow Facility

On August 25th EXMT subsidiary, Sonoran Flower announced that its dispensary building in Clifton, AZ was prepared to open. The Clifton building is 12,000 SF located on 2.2 acres and has a dispensary, Infused Kitchen and cultivation in the same location. EXMT has future plans for expansion with an onsite in-door cultivation, processing facility and infused kitchen. On the additional acreage, EXMT plans to expand for more cultivation greenhouses.

EXMT is also looking to begin the build-out of the company’s largest building, a 43,000 SF offsite grow facility in Globe, AZ. This building closed escrow in June. This facility has room for a very large indoor cultivation facility and kitchen for production of a wide range of edibles.

For more information on Sonoran Flower, LLC visit: https://sonoranflower.com/store

EXMT subsidiary Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. This is a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. The EXMT team works to procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

Upcoming Name Change to Alternative Wellness Health, Inc.

On August 5th EXMT announced that the company has changed its name to Alternative Wellness Health, Inc. The name has been changed at the Nevada Secretary of State. The company has received its new ticker Symbol and when changed will be AWHL. The company is still waiting for the final approval to take effect to change the name and ticker symbol for the stock by FINRA.

For more information on Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (EXMT) visit: https://anythingtechnologiesmedia.com

The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

