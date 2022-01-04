Prem Talreja, Growth Capital provider, Announces The 2nd Anniversary of SV Financial Services and the Launch of New Services

Celebrating their second anniversary SV Financial Services LLC www.SVFinancialServices.com is pleased to announce new debt services. In addition to debt services, it offers Growth Capital Loans to businesses that are in a high-growth phase. It is known as the fastest way to fund growth without giving away equity or diluting ownership.

As a Commercial Loan Broker, Prem has developed relationships with over 45 lenders and offers Growth Capital, Commercial Real Estate Financing and Asset Based Loans for equipment purchase, working capital, and much more.

One of his core values is to be a good listener and to provide fast and efficient solutions based on his clients’ individual needs and goals. In addition, he places great value on educating everyone he speaks with about the pros and cons of each loan option.

In 2020 several of his clients were hurting from a decline in revenue. He managed to find a partner who helped them secure first the PPP loans, and later Employee Retention Tax Credits (ERC). Many of Prem’s clients were not aware of the ERC program and were very thankful to receive these very sizable tax credits. If you are a business owner with 10 or more employees, consider Employee Tax Credits (ERC). This is not a loan but a tax credit to your company. Prem is happy to talk about it.

According to Prem, “I got to interact with small business owners on ‘Main Street America.’ I was touched by their tenacity and ability to keep going”.

Talking to clients and seeing their side of the challenges, Prem does not try to ‘sell’ but to understand.

“I listen patiently, and we even get into talking about life and family. Sometimes, they ask me to help to structure new business and I don’t charge for that,” says Prem.

In just a 30-minutes call, he can figure out if he can offer a loan solution to a business owner. States Prem, “You will notice that I act as an advisor/mentor and that I am very interested in providing a solution that best helps you.”

About SV Financial Services LLC

SV Financial Services LLC helps all types of businesses, large and small, to secure capital when they most need it. His clients come to him because of his experience in venture capital and also when they are being turned down or are slow to get funds from other banks.

According to Prem, “When the time to money is critical, we are there to help.”

About Prem Talreja

Prem is the Founder and President of SV Financial Services LLC where he works with private and public companies to raise commercial capital. The financing facilities include growth capital, equity capital, asset-based financing, and commercial real estate funding. In the tech industry since 1979, he has lived in the Bay Area since 1983. After spending over 40 years in the tech industry, Prem spent the next 6 years with an early-stage VC firm. He invested in several startups and has advised them from the early stages to acquiring customers to scaling their business to success.

Prem holds a BSEE from BITS-Pilani, India, an MSEE from the University of Wisconsin, and an MBA from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business. Currently living in California, he loves to spend time with his four grandchildren and play golf, when he is not busy helping his clients.

Media Contact

Company Name: SV Financial Services LLC

Contact Person: Prem Talreja

Email: Send Email

Phone: (408) 307-6511

Country: United States

Website: www.svfinancialservices.com

