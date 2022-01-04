Mailbox WTX, the perfect logistics solution for a growing e-commerce business

A cloud-based shipping and fulfillment tool on a single platform that makes fulfilling orders fast and affordable

Mailbox WTX, an order fulfillment provider for eCommerce businesses, provides best-in-class logistics solutions to growing e-commerce companies. The Mailbox WTX is a cloud-based real-time solution that offers fast, reliable, and affordable services to manage orders and ensure a smooth customer experience.

“Our goal is to help e-commerce companies scale their business with the help of our sleek management software. One of the key distinguishing factors for an online business is the experience it offers to its customers right from placing the order to shipping, and Mailbox WTX’s cutting-edge suite of cloud-based shipping and fulfillment tools is the perfect partner,” said a spokesperson from Mailbox WTX “We use technology-based 3PL party logistics to accept goods in bulk from wholesale suppliers, automatically process orders, choose the proper inventory, and then pack and ship it; to customers,” they further added.

Mailbox WTX’s operations are spread over the length and breadth of the country through a robust network of shipping agents thus, placing clients at an advantage of splitting up their inventories over several locations in the U.S. and moving them between locations. “At Mailbox WTX, we always strive to keep the costs at a minimum by giving our customers the opportunity to store their inventory at multiple locations thus, making them more competitive in the market by enabling them to offer a faster turnaround on orders,” the spokesperson added.

Mailbox WTX offers support to multiple platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify, Walmart et al. The software covers 99% of order management and shipping needs are 100% free and a management dashboard to monitor and manage inventory and shipments order status, etc. “We also provide Amazon preparation and order fulfillment services which offer customers peace of mind. Right from labeling to packaging to product condition, we provide end-to-end service and ensure that all the specified FBA guidelines are met and adhered to,” the founder further added.

Media Contact

Company Name: Mailbox WTX LLC

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-717-5782, 855-690-0921

Address:1494 E. Buena Vista Dr

City: Lake Buena Vista

State: FL 32830

Country: United States

Website: https://mailboxwtx.com

