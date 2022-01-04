Amazon Prep Services by Direct Fulfillment USA becomes one of the fastest and most reliable business solutions in the industry

Deploy this cloud-based service and exceed your customer expectations

Fulfillment Management Group’s Amazon Prep Services solution is fast becoming the solution of choice in the industry for business owners looking to scape up their sales and achieve high levels of customer satisfaction. Using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) is an excellent way for businesses to become reputable sellers by offering services such as Free Shipping, Amazon Prime Two-Day Shipping, thus garnering positive customer reviews. Fast and reliable shipping is one of the critical differentiators helping businesses improve their rankings and boost sales.

“Amazon has become a sort after marketplace for new and established business owners to generate sales and attract repeat customers. Using FBA services further assist achieve this goal as reliable, fast shipping coupled with quality dispatch significantly helps improve business rankings and leads to better customer experience.” The company’s representative said.

Amazon Prep Services solution is a great way to ensure the shipment meets the criteria stated by Amazon and orders are fulfilled without any delays or complaints. This solution also helps businesses prevent account suspension due to non-compliant actions.

“Direct Fulfillment Group has become a reliable partner in the industry to get products to fulfillment centers. We also offer a re-packaging service for big shipments which might need segregating, repackaging, and shipment to different Amazon FBA facilities. We are a one-stop shop for businesses that offers quality service and a hassle-free experience.” They further added.

The Group serves as a domestic partner for businesses that enable fulfillment to different Amazon FBA facilities, inventory management, remote warehousing, Amazon labeling and barcoding, and other services. Direct Fulfillment Group meets all the FBA requirements and continually strives to prepare inventory for FBA covering all aspects such as unloading containers, repackaging of SKUs, labeling different products with barcodes.

